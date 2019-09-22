{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Steven James Dailey, 25, Sioux City; Ashlee Kay Eaton, 22, Sioux City

Robert Emmitt Lee IV, 27, Sioux City; Jessica Anne Jepsen, 27, Sioux City

Rex Alan Stephen Benson, 57, Sioux City; Collette Janeen Rammelsberg, 43, Sioux City

Cale Bryce Bettin, 37, Sioux City; Kimberly Caroline Parsley, 37, Sioux City

[More marriage licenses issued this month in Woodbury County.]

Ross Howard Peterson, 41, Sioux City; Julie Kay Christensen, 45, Sioux City

Matthew William Marra, 39, Sergeant Bluff; Jocelyn Jay Hinkel, 45, Sergeant Bluff

Matthew Patrick Emery, 29, Sioux City; Leigha Marie Tymkowicz, 23, Sioux City

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Jaime Mondragon, 65, Sioux City; Marbeth Luz Florez Gomez, 59, Sioux City

Jacob Ryan Oeland, 35, Lawton, Iowa; Jordan Lara Thompson, 25, Lawton

Benjamin Michael John Stange, 23, Akron, Iowa; Jazmin Grace Waite, 22, Akron

Mark David Milbrandt, 25, Iowa; Paige Elizabeth Hassebroek, 24, Iowa

Braeden Allen Kunkel, 23, Lawton; Gabriella Marie Gigaroa, 20, Lawton

Jonathan Moises Caldera Herrera, 23, Sioux City; Brenda Estefani Naveja, 20, South Sioux City

Taylor Ray Baker, 25, Sioux City; Mallery Marie Svendsen, 25, Sioux City

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments