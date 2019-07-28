Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Jacob Richard Hanson, 29, Sioux City; Anh Minh Tran, 28, Sioux City
Bili Lee Craven, 25, Sioux City; Ashlee Nicole Broker, 24, Sioux City
Dao Nguyen, 63, Sioux City; Thao Thi Tran, 46, Sioux City
Andrew Marvin Mitchell, 28, Jefferson, South Dakota; Kristen Nicole Rarrat, 24, Jefferson
Nathan Dale Klaumann, 22, Sioux City; Emily Susan Jensen, 24, Sioux City
Tyler James Vande Brake, 32, Sioux Center, Iowa; Stephanie Rose Stratton, 27, Phoenix
Florencio Seferino Lopez Lopez, 22, Sioux City; Victoria Alcala, 23, Sioux City
Shane Daniel Nicolls, 43, Sioux City; Gillian Lynn Leander, 41, Sioux City
Nicholas Robert Bousquet, 23, South Sioux City; Morgan Elizabeth Haggerty, 24, South Sioux City
Cody Scott Sexton, 23, North Sioux City; Mackensey Lyn Radke, 23, North Sioux City
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Cyrus Timothy Berndt, 21, Sioux City; Courtney Edna Mae Nichols, 26, Sioux City
Jeremy Joel Limoges, 44, Sioux City; Melanie Dianne Bolyard, 38, Sioux City
Gregory Hollis Johnson, 29, Minnesota; Sadie Ann Cardwell, 28, South Sioux City
Kent William Kolbe, 50, Sioux City; Misty Lee Jones, 50, Sioux City
Jose Demetrio Flores Topete, 26, Sioux City; Micsi Mariela Garcia, 18, Sioux City
Austin James Svendsen, 24, Sioux City; Kiana Michelle Weber, 22, Sioux City
Jerry Jones, 34, Sioux City; Rosalin Erinis, 35, Sioux City
Joe Morales Zertuche, 35, Sioux City; Mary Ann Isidro Anchetta, 37, Sioux City
Nicolas Jay Hast, 27, Dakota Dunes; Kelly Jay Morrow, 27, Dakota Dunes
Sioux City Street Railway Co.
Workers prepare the ground for the Sioux City Street Railway Co.'s lines in this undated photo. The company was incorporated Dec. 11, 1883, and opened July 4, 1884.
Sioux City Public Museum
Eighth and Jackson streets
The 800 block of Jackson Street is shown in 1890. A streetcar provided public transportation on major streets around town.
Sioux City Public Museum
Pierce Street
Pierce Street is shown in 1941. Streetcars were once the main mode of transportation in Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
19th century streetcar
A streetcar drives down Fourth Street and the middle of a busy downtown Sioux City circa 1860-1879.
Pearl Street Research Center
Streetcar line
An electric streetcar line from East Fourth Street into Greenville crosses the Floyd River in 1913. Streetcars were the main mode of public transportation in the early 1900s.
Sioux City Public Museum
Early streetcar
An early day Sioux City streetcar which served Pearls and Jennings streets is shown in this undated photo. The signs on the streetcar are advertising a special sale on ladies trimmed hats at Davidson Bros. and the Parsons, Pelletiers' grocery store. The sign near the wheels of the streetcar reads "Sioux City Traction Co."
Sioux City Public Museum
Streetcars out to pasture
Streetcars that were retired after the inauguration of bus service are shown June 20, 1948, on the edge of a cornfield near Memorial Drive.
Journal file photo
Streetcar on Center St, near W. 7th,ca. 1893
Streetcar on Center St, near W. 7th,ca. 1893
Sioux City Public Museum
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Get the latest local news delivered directly to your inbox!
More video from this section