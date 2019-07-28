{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Jacob Richard Hanson, 29, Sioux City; Anh Minh Tran, 28, Sioux City

Bili Lee Craven, 25, Sioux City; Ashlee Nicole Broker, 24, Sioux City

Dao Nguyen, 63, Sioux City; Thao Thi Tran, 46, Sioux City

Andrew Marvin Mitchell, 28, Jefferson, South Dakota; Kristen Nicole Rarrat, 24, Jefferson

Nathan Dale Klaumann, 22, Sioux City; Emily Susan Jensen, 24, Sioux City

Tyler James Vande Brake, 32, Sioux Center, Iowa; Stephanie Rose Stratton, 27, Phoenix

Florencio Seferino Lopez Lopez, 22, Sioux City; Victoria Alcala, 23, Sioux City

Shane Daniel Nicolls, 43, Sioux City; Gillian Lynn Leander, 41, Sioux City

Nicholas Robert Bousquet, 23, South Sioux City; Morgan Elizabeth Haggerty, 24, South Sioux City

Cody Scott Sexton, 23, North Sioux City; Mackensey Lyn Radke, 23, North Sioux City

Cyrus Timothy Berndt, 21, Sioux City; Courtney Edna Mae Nichols, 26, Sioux City

Jeremy Joel Limoges, 44, Sioux City; Melanie Dianne Bolyard, 38, Sioux City

Gregory Hollis Johnson, 29, Minnesota; Sadie Ann Cardwell, 28, South Sioux City

Kent William Kolbe, 50, Sioux City; Misty Lee Jones, 50, Sioux City

Jose Demetrio Flores Topete, 26, Sioux City; Micsi Mariela Garcia, 18, Sioux City

Austin James Svendsen, 24, Sioux City; Kiana Michelle Weber, 22, Sioux City

Jerry Jones, 34, Sioux City; Rosalin Erinis, 35, Sioux City

Joe Morales Zertuche, 35, Sioux City; Mary Ann Isidro Anchetta, 37, Sioux City

Nicolas Jay Hast, 27, Dakota Dunes; Kelly Jay Morrow, 27, Dakota Dunes

