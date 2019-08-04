{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Yohandy Reyes Guerra, 34, Denison, Iowa; Kevin Jeynifer Garcia Reyes, 24, Sioux City

Ronald Clarence Thomas, 36, South Sioux City; Andrea Marie Lasley, 45, South Sioux City

Joseph James Protexter, 24, Sioux City; Samantha Paige Anderson, 21, Sioux City

Tyler John Avery, 28, Iowa; Lisa Renee Ryan, 38, Sioux City

Jacob Mills Barkley, 27, Sioux City; Victoria Ann Knutson, 30, Sioux City

Anthony Ronald Hageman, 37, Sioux City; Stefanie Ann Maher, 33, Sioux City

Ryan Kenneth Austin, 25, Sergeant Bluff; Abby Renee Hunt, 25, Sergeant Bluff

