Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
David Michael Gigaroa, 52, Sioux City; Sheryl Leslie O'Grady, 47, Sioux City
Kenneth Lloyd Johnston, 23, Sioux City; Sofia Salinas, 21, Sioux City
Kevin Christopher Laffin, 35, Sioux City; Emily Christine Hamstra, 37, Sioux City
Charles James Curran, 44, McCook Lake, South Dakota; Nicole Ann Dunne Brownell, 43, Dakota Dunes
Jacob Lee Noel, 23, Sioux City; Leah Lynn Bengford, 22, Sioux City
D'ajo Adam Hubert, 25, Sioux City; Madison Elizabeth Howe, 22, Sioux City
Spencer Mikael Wright, 25, Sioux City; Samantha James Buckholtz, 20, Sioux City
Matthew Steven Decker, 25, Dakota Dunes; Brittany Ann Kirsch, 24, Iowa
Laurice Dean Streyffeler, 84, Sioux City; Carolyn Anne Yockey, 73, Sioux City
Conor Gabriel Krommenhoek, 29, Sioux City; Kalee Ann Staab, 27, Sioux City
Spenser Lee Sharp, 26, Sioux City; Alexis Marie Litzenberger, 24, Sioux City
Jesse Joe Smith, 43, Sioux City; Jill Marie Clausen, 38, Sioux City
