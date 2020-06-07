You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

David Michael Gigaroa, 52, Sioux City; Sheryl Leslie O'Grady, 47, Sioux City

Kenneth Lloyd Johnston, 23, Sioux City; Sofia Salinas, 21, Sioux City

Kevin Christopher Laffin, 35, Sioux City; Emily Christine Hamstra, 37, Sioux City

Charles James Curran, 44, McCook Lake, South Dakota; Nicole Ann Dunne Brownell, 43, Dakota Dunes

Jacob Lee Noel, 23, Sioux City; Leah Lynn Bengford, 22, Sioux City

D'ajo Adam Hubert, 25, Sioux City; Madison Elizabeth Howe, 22, Sioux City

Spencer Mikael Wright, 25, Sioux City; Samantha James Buckholtz, 20, Sioux City

Matthew Steven Decker, 25, Dakota Dunes; Brittany Ann Kirsch, 24, Iowa

Laurice Dean Streyffeler, 84, Sioux City; Carolyn Anne Yockey, 73, Sioux City

Conor Gabriel Krommenhoek, 29, Sioux City; Kalee Ann Staab, 27, Sioux City

Spenser Lee Sharp, 26, Sioux City; Alexis Marie Litzenberger, 24, Sioux City

Jesse Joe Smith, 43, Sioux City; Jill Marie Clausen, 38, Sioux City

