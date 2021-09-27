 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
0 Comments
top story

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage license issued recently in Woodbury County:

Khuong Van Ha, 33, Sioux City; Ngoc Ha Thi Nguyen, 26, Sioux City

Emanuel Arreola-Regalado, 28, Sioux City; Marisol Martinez-Ponce, 24, Sioux City

Nicholas James Dixon, 39, Sioux City; Sandra Kay Binder, 47, Sioux City

0:57 The Most Common Money Fights Couples Have and How To Avoid Them

Jared Mikal Frafjord, 29, Moville, Iowa; Tonya Marie Johnson, 29, Moville

Ethan James Blake, 26, McCook Lake, South Dakota; Josie Jean Heeren, 23, McCook Lake

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Tanner Joseph Chartier, 33, Lawton, Iowa; Hannah Mary Warmbier, 30, Lawton

Miles Leford Rogers, 24, Sioux City; Caley Rose Barney, 22, Sioux City

Djibril Diagne, 23, Rock Valley, Iowa; Isabel Lerma, 22, Rock Valley

Bailey Lou Boettcher, 23, Sloan, Iowa; Victoria Jean Nuzum, 22, Sloan

Dalton Charles Becker, 26, Sioux City; Sydney Michelle Smith, 25, Sioux City

Bo Andrew Boatman, 35, Sioux City; Lauren Elizabeth Brobst, 26, Sioux City

Nathan Todd DeChaine, 25, Sioux City; Jacey Marie Ross, 25, Sioux City

Mitchell James VanderSchaaf, 53, Sioux City; Roberta JoAnn Tuton, 48, Sioux City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Scenes from the 2021 Alley Art Festival

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News