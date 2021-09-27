Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage license issued recently in Woodbury County:
Khuong Van Ha, 33, Sioux City; Ngoc Ha Thi Nguyen, 26, Sioux City
Emanuel Arreola-Regalado, 28, Sioux City; Marisol Martinez-Ponce, 24, Sioux City
Nicholas James Dixon, 39, Sioux City; Sandra Kay Binder, 47, Sioux City
Jared Mikal Frafjord, 29, Moville, Iowa; Tonya Marie Johnson, 29, Moville
Ethan James Blake, 26, McCook Lake, South Dakota; Josie Jean Heeren, 23, McCook Lake
Tanner Joseph Chartier, 33, Lawton, Iowa; Hannah Mary Warmbier, 30, Lawton
Miles Leford Rogers, 24, Sioux City; Caley Rose Barney, 22, Sioux City
Djibril Diagne, 23, Rock Valley, Iowa; Isabel Lerma, 22, Rock Valley
Bailey Lou Boettcher, 23, Sloan, Iowa; Victoria Jean Nuzum, 22, Sloan
Dalton Charles Becker, 26, Sioux City; Sydney Michelle Smith, 25, Sioux City
Bo Andrew Boatman, 35, Sioux City; Lauren Elizabeth Brobst, 26, Sioux City
Nathan Todd DeChaine, 25, Sioux City; Jacey Marie Ross, 25, Sioux City
Mitchell James VanderSchaaf, 53, Sioux City; Roberta JoAnn Tuton, 48, Sioux City
