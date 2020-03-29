Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Andrew John Boesch, 27, Sioux City; Katelyn Brianne Culver, 23, Sioux City
Kimberly Renee Leaver, 41, Sergeant Bluff; Torrey Lynne Brown, 25, Sergeant Bluff
Jacob Mackenzie Chinnery, 27, St. Louis; Sarah Jean Cork, 26, McCook Lake, South Dakota
Lief Michael Jetton, 24, Sioux City; Robyn LeeAnn Duarte, 23, Sioux City
Nathan John Clemens, 29, Sioux City; Miranda Sue Ritts, 24, Sioux City
Stephan Joshua Pearson, 51, Sioux City; Jennifer Cruz Gomez, 47, Sioux City
Robin Douglas Mahon, 55, Sioux City; Molli Ann Miller, 61, Sioux City
Ethan Alan Turner, 28, Sioux City; Alexis Christine Peterson, 28, Sioux City
Dawson Lee Drake, 19, Salix, Iowa; Alejandra Marie Rivera Mizner, 20, North Sioux City
Mario Justin Kuhnes, 40, Dakota Dunes; Erica Nichol Minor, 41, Sioux City
Nathan Alan Niehus, 29, Lawton, Iowa; Rebekah Irene Kaiser, 27, Lawton
Vishnuvardhan Reddy Nellore, 27, Sioux City; Danita Rachele Van Regenmorter, 27, Sioux City
Matthew Michael Jordan, 41, Sioux City; Arielle Nicole Wilson, 38, Sioux City
Thomas Louis Buchanan, 31, Sioux City; Lizeth Berenice Cheron, 36, Sioux City
