Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Andrew John Boesch, 27, Sioux City; Katelyn Brianne Culver, 23, Sioux City

Kimberly Renee Leaver, 41, Sergeant Bluff; Torrey Lynne Brown, 25, Sergeant Bluff

Jacob Mackenzie Chinnery, 27, St. Louis; Sarah Jean Cork, 26, McCook Lake, South Dakota

Lief Michael Jetton, 24, Sioux City; Robyn LeeAnn Duarte, 23, Sioux City

Nathan John Clemens, 29, Sioux City; Miranda Sue Ritts, 24, Sioux City

Stephan Joshua Pearson, 51, Sioux City; Jennifer Cruz Gomez, 47, Sioux City

Robin Douglas Mahon, 55, Sioux City; Molli Ann Miller, 61, Sioux City

Ethan Alan Turner, 28, Sioux City; Alexis Christine Peterson, 28, Sioux City

Dawson Lee Drake, 19, Salix, Iowa; Alejandra Marie Rivera Mizner, 20, North Sioux City

Mario Justin Kuhnes, 40, Dakota Dunes; Erica Nichol Minor, 41, Sioux City

Nathan Alan Niehus, 29, Lawton, Iowa; Rebekah Irene Kaiser, 27, Lawton

Vishnuvardhan Reddy Nellore, 27, Sioux City; Danita Rachele Van Regenmorter, 27, Sioux City

Matthew Michael Jordan, 41, Sioux City; Arielle Nicole Wilson, 38, Sioux City

Thomas Louis Buchanan, 31, Sioux City; Lizeth Berenice Cheron, 36, Sioux City

