Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Michael Paul Riedesel, 33, Sioux City; Brittny Lee La Fleur, 34, Sioux City
Joshua Alan Wilkens, 28, Hawarden, Iowa; Madison Angela Means, 25, Sergeant Bluff
Jaime Omero Maeda Esquivel, 33, Sioux City; Liz Michelle Rivera, 48, Sioux City
Lance Robert Heimsoth, 50, Sioux City; Dora Elizabeth Crane, 34, Sioux City
Jake Elliott Peterson, 24, Sibley, Iowa; Ashley Amber Van Engen, 25, Sibley
