Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Michael Paul Riedesel, 33, Sioux City; Brittny Lee La Fleur, 34, Sioux City

Joshua Alan Wilkens, 28, Hawarden, Iowa; Madison Angela Means, 25, Sergeant Bluff

Jaime Omero Maeda Esquivel, 33, Sioux City; Liz Michelle Rivera, 48, Sioux City

Lance Robert Heimsoth, 50, Sioux City; Dora Elizabeth Crane, 34, Sioux City

Jake Elliott Peterson, 24, Sibley, Iowa; Ashley Amber Van Engen, 25, Sibley

