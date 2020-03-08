You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Gregory John Ellison, 27, Iowa; Susan Marie Wilmes, 28, Iowa

Kevin Dwaine Ronfeldt, 47, Smithland, Iowa; Dawn Renee Peterson, 40, Smithland

Brent Richard Irish, 34, Sioux City; Sara Joann Brownlee, 28, Sioux City

Andy Ramses Renteria, 22, South Sioux City; Audrey Madison Compton, 19, South Sioux City

Obed Elone Lopez Castillo, 28, Sioux City; Erica Calderon Medina, 32, Sioux City

Adam Robert Verschoor, 31, Burnsville, Minnesota; Kelsey Jean Hightree, 30, Burnsville

Julian Christian Angel Christopher Loera, 29, Sioux City; Kayla Jean Hansen, 26, Sioux City

Adrian Aurelio Perez Orozco, 35, Sioux City; Aurelina Xiquita Ajpop, 37, Sioux City

Robert Joseph Childers, 46, Sioux City; Stefine Guadalupe Noveja, 29, Sioux City

