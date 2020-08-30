 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
View Comments

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Aaron William Homme, 23, Sioux City; Jenna Victoria Winkler, 22, Sioux City

Eric William Steecker, 26, Emerson, Nebraska; Katie Mae Meier, 26, Emerson

Santos Albino Umanzor Medrano, 43, Sioux City; Rosa Velia Munoz, 52, Sioux City

Pernell Landon Blackfish Jr., 30, Sioux City; Jordann Olivia Bathurst, 30, Sioux City

Justin Lee Boulware, 26, Elk Point, South Dakota; Sara Marie Lemmer, 26, Elk Point

Jose Barrientos, 62, Sioux City; Socorro Martinez Marquez, 63, Sioux City

Beau Anthony Braunger, 35, Sioux City; Brandy Lynn Menard, 35, Sioux City

Donald Leroy Andersen, 27, Jefferson, South Dakota; Shyanne Leigh Stokely, 26, Jefferson

William John Sylvester, 33, Sioux City; Teryn Elaine Stearns, 30, Sioux City

Christian Charles John Hancock, 34, Sloan, Iowa; Jessica Rae Hunter, 32, Sloan

Ernest James Hicks, 61, Salix, Iowa; Sharon Kay Brooks, 63, Iowa

Trey David Mathers, 30, Sioux City; Gena Elza Thomas, 26, Sioux City

Christopher David Wrenn, 30, Sioux City; Emily Ann Melby, 30, Sioux City

Alex Cord Ralston, 28, Sioux City; Azaria Annette Frances Hudson, 23, Sioux City

Chad James Westerhold, 45, Sioux City; Monique Andrea Sanders-Riley, 45, Sioux City

Dorraylan Jonnta Spates, 29, Sioux City; Megan Elizabeth Koob, 27, Sioux City

Minh Vuong, 31, Sioux City; Nhi Le, 29, Sioux City

Sebastian Ramiro Arroyo, 20, Sioux City; Diego Cristobal Ahumada Souladre, 26, Sioux City

Aaron Joseph Hughes, 26, Le Mars, Iowa; Heather Renae Murphy, 24, Le Mars

Christopher Loren Strait, 39, Sioux City; Christy Lynn Gamble, 41, Sioux City

Nicholas James Liapis, 27, Correctionville, Iowa; Haley Kay Mandicino, 26, Correctionville

Latest Woodbury County court report
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Siouxland food (and drink) photos in the Journal in 2020

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' & 'The New Mutants'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News