Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Yener Emisael Diaz Perez, 22, Sioux City; Lucia Maribel Ramos Lopez, 19, Sioux City

Lucas Mason Whitt, 28, Sloan, Iowa; Katelyn Shaleece DeVall, 29, Sloan

Jose Alejandro Magana, 28, Sioux City; Emily Christine Kassing, 25, Sioux City

Richard Martez Ware Hull, 39, Sioux City; Kayla Luella White, 31, Sioux City

