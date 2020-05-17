You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Damian Marcel Hayes, 26, Sioux City; Serenity Mitchelle Ochoa-Culver, 23, Sioux City

Eduardo Omar Flores, 33, Sioux City; Sui Tin Tial, 33, Sioux City

James Christian Dirkx, 23, Dakota Dunes; Taylor Lynn Neumann, 22, Dakota Dunes

Ricky Lee Fowler, 63, Sioux City; Anpao Mani Petite Sanchez, 46, Sioux City

Boe Tanner Hodnefield, 39, Sioux City; Jeffrey Leroy Howard, 33, Sioux City

Nathaniel Alexander Carlson, 25, Sioux City; Amanda Rochelle Nelson, 23, Sioux City

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
