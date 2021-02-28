 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Liam Thomas Parry, 21, Sioux City; Isabelle Suzanne Kapustka, 22, Ankeny, Iowa

Christopher Ronald McIntyre, 35, Sergeant Bluff; Carrie Elizabeth Elsbecker, 33, Sergeant Bluff

John Dalton Schonrock V, 26, Kingsley, Iowa; Samantha Jo Hyres, 23, Kingsley

Drew James Baker, 24, Sergeant Bluff; Erin Lane Oliver, 26, Sergeant Bluff

