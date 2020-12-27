 Skip to main content
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Christian Allen Noyes, 25, Sioux City; Karlie Rene Andersen, 27, Sioux City

Zachary David Clausen, 27, Sioux City; Olivia Jean Slater, 29, Sioux City

Scotty Gene Colt, 35, Lawton, Iowa; Allison Brooke Nylen, 35, Lawton

Uriel Antonio Sanchez Olave, 23, Sioux City; Yadira Sedano, 24, Sioux City

