Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Brad Lee Bergstrom, 54, Sioux City; Enedina Gonzalez Delgadillo, 41, Sioux City
Trent Allan Taylor, 52, Sergeant Bluff; Laura Lynn Salinas, 46, Sergeant Bluff
Leonard Ray Ramirez Jr., 25, Sioux City; Deja Dominique Fumbanks, 26, Sioux City
Carson Wentzel Strom, 24, Sioux City; Emily Sue Buckholtz, 23, Sioux City
Brett Michael Washburn, 36, Sioux City; Miranda Elaine Edwards, 44, Sioux City
Joseph Lee Swenson, 24, Onawa, Iowa; Shelby Faith Stanfield, 24, Onawa
Christopher Robin Reynolds, 22, Sioux City; Shannon Rai Hennessey, 23, Sioux City
Bootleggers, which operated in the former McCarthy & Bailey's space in Sioux City, closed in 2019 after only a few months in operation.
Rebos closed in Sioux City in 2019.
Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dogs, 2928 Gordon Dr., opened and closed in 2019.
Pita Pit, 2927 Hamilton Blvd., permanently closed on July 31.
From left, Gud n Free chef Eric Schroll and co-owner Mike Orlando put finishing touches to the allergy-free food in a Journal file photo. The restaurant at 3120 Floyd Blvd. closed in 2018.
Lisa Hinkle and Kent Frohock show off some of the massive sandwiches from Hamilton Bar & Grill, which closed after less than a year of operation.
Chef Don Shriver works at Krause's Main Street Burgers in Hinton, Iowa. The restaurant closed in 2018.
Michael Klatt shows off food items at McCarthy & Bailey's Irish Pub, which closed in 2018.
George's Hot Dog Shoppe is shown at 1419 Hamilton Blvd. in a June 2016 file photo. The shop later closed.
An employee dishes up ice cream for customers at Cold Stone Creamery in Sioux City in a 2011 photo. The shop at
1921 Hamilton Blvd. closed Sunday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Aaron Sailer holds a tray of donuts at Sprinkles Donut & Coffee Shop in Sioux City. The shop closed in 2018.
Steve Margeas holds a coney dog at his Coney Island restaurant in downtown Sioux City in 2010. The hot dog restaurant, which had been in his family since 1918, closed after 99 years of business.
Patrons study the menu at Tanner's Bar & Grill in Sioux City on Jan. 13, 2017, the first day of business. The restaurant closed in 2018.
A barbecued Reuben sandwich and a rack of ribs are shown at Sns BBQ in Le Mars in 2017, the year the restaurant closed.
Owner Tiffany Parsons is pictured at the former Daily Grind in Sioux City in 2016. The eatery closed the following year.
Crazy Bob's BBQ in Sioux City closed in 2017.
Pamela Lang, right, of Little Chicago Deli & Grill, serves customer Brody Whalen, left, of Sioux City, at the restaurant in November 2013. The restaurant closed in 2017.
In a February 2011 file photo, Ray Hoffmann is shown in Luciano's, the Italian restaurant he and his wife, Kathleen, operated in Sioux City's Historic Fourth District. The establishment closed in 2016.
Elie's South of the Border, 1951 Leech Ave, closed in late 2014.
The former Carlos O'Kelly's at Sunnybrook Plaza is shown. The Mexican restaurant chain closed in March 2014.
Robert Ford shows off Thanksgiving food in 2012 at Red Bones Cafe, which closed in the subsequent years.
The exterior of South Sioux City's China Super Buffet is shown in 2011. The restaurant closed in 2014.
Mac Behrs Sports Bar, losed in May 2014. 1201 Fourth St, c
Applebee's Neighborhood Bar and Grill at 1700 Hamilton Blvd. closed in January 2014.
The Black Bear Diner at 5030 Sergeant Road in Lakeport Commons closed in October 2013.
The Five Guys at Lakeport Commons in Sioux City is shown after it opened in 2009. The windows were boarded up after the burger joint abruptly closed in 2013.
Bev's on the River, shown above along the Missouri River in Sioux City, was replaced by Crave restaurant at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Maid-Rite, 2509 Hamilton Blvd., closed in December 2011.
The former Black Bear Diner at 2301 Hamilton Blvd. is shown in July 2012.
The former Eldon's restaurant at
3322 Singing Hills Blvd. is shown in a file photo.
Ending a successful 33-year run, Ted Herbold sold his Theo's Steakhouse & Lounge in 2009.
Luigi Turletti in the former Botticelli bar on Nov. 13, 2004.
Owners Adam and Alyssa Feigus stand in the kitchen of the former Bluestem restaurant in Sioux City.
Damaris Norman-Sutton is shown with a hot beef sandwich at her former restaurant.
Derek and Sue Lochner, owners/operators of the former House of Q restaurant in Sioux City, show off a sandwich in 2011.
Chef Jerry Norman puts an almond crust on salmon filets in the kitchen of the former Max's Restuarant at the Southern Hills Mall in December 1999.
Jeff and Chris Smurthwaite, owners of the former Windy City Pizzeria, show off a couple of pizzas.
Former vendors in the food court at Southern Hills Mall are shown.
Spaghetti Depot located in KD Station.
The former Green Gables Restaurant operated at
1800 Pierce St. in Sioux City.
Arcadia Restaurant was located at Pierce and 14th streets in Sioux City.
Sign at entrance to Casa Grande.
Little King in Sioux City.
Toller Drug's Starlight Room
A worker stands by the buffet at the Normandy restaurant in this image taken in January of 1974.
Danny's Restaurant, 2910 Military Road, was operated for many years by Danny Baker. An early morning fire on Dec. 3, 1968, resulted in severe damage to the building.
Country Kitchen was located at 620 S. Lewis Blvd. This image was used by the advertising department at KTIV and was taken in the mid-1970s.
Undated image taken inside the Paddock in South Sioux City.
The Half Moon Inn was located at 714 S. Lewis Blvd. This image is from the early 1950s.
Little King in Sioux City.
Bishop Cafeteria, also known as Bishop's, was located on the first floor of the Commerce Building at the southeast corner of Sixth and Nebraska streets until the 1980s when the business moved to the Southern Hills Mall. This photo was taken in the late 1940s.
The Biltmore Motel and Restaurant was located at 5900 Gordon Dr. This image was used for advertising on KTIV and was taken in the mid-1970s. The Biltmore dates back to the 1950s.
Undated photo taken in the kitchen at Casa Grande.
Anna Mae’s Town Club was located next to Holman Maytag in Sioux City.
2019 NAIA cookie contest
A tray of cookies is shown during judging of the Sioux City Journal's tournament cookie contest at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sunkist Bakery
Owner Jena Reyes, left, and manager Karlee Satterwhite display trays of pastries at Sunkist Bakery's new Hamilton Boulevard location.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Santa's House
Brenda Bush-Hanson of Sioux City looks on as her daughter Iris Hanson, 2, eats a cookie at Santa's House in Sioux City in 2018.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Heelan cookies
Forty-two Bishop Heelan Catholic High School 12th graders participated in a class in which they made homemade holiday cookies for their teachers. Instructor Kay Bukovich said the 2018 event was at least the 25th year of the seasonal tradition.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
USS Sioux City reception
Cookies with the USS Sioux City logo were served during the Chairman's Reception held as part of the the USS Sioux City commissioning celebration Nov. 16, 2018, at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sweet E's Homestyle Bakery
Monster cookies are just one of the cookies available at Sweet E's Homestyle Bakery, shown in 2018.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2018 NAIA cookie contest
This photo shows a tray of macadamia cranberry and white chocolate chip cookies made from a recipe submitted by 2018 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball National Championship participant University of Antelope Valley.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Sugar Shack Siouxland's Choice
The 2018 Weekender Siouxland's Choice Awards cookie, created by The Sugar Shack Bakery in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Santa's House
Kelly Doty and Ismael Gomex, both from Sioux City, frost cookies at Santa's House on Nebraska Street in Sioux City in 2017.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Holiday Cookies
Centerplate executive chef Robert Dowd shows his popular ginger crinkle cookies in November 2017.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Patriotic sugar cookies
A U.S. Navy cap with William E. Johnson's wings pinned to its side rests on a table featuring patriotic sugar cookies at the "Celebration of Distribution" event in 2017.
Tim Gallagher
Woudstra Meat Market
Owner Karen Borchers displays specially made cookies for the 2017 RAGBRAI at Woudstra Meat Market in Orange City, Iowa.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
2017 NAIA cookie contest
In an upset, Sioux City Convention Center Chef Rod Mongan named Bryan College's Hot Chocolate Cookie as the best-tasting of the nine submitted cookies in the Sioux City Journal's NAIA Cookie Challenge competition in 2017.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
South Sioux City cookies
Delenna Kirk shows off her almond strip cookies while James Hodgins displays a plate of his lemon sugar cookies during a cookbook book club in 2017 at the South Sioux City Public Library.
Earl Horlyk
Potato chip cookies
Jolene Stevens shows off a batch of potato chip cookies she made from one of her mother's recipes. Frances Stevens, her mother, died in 1990.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
2016 NAIA cookies
Chef Rodney Mongan holds a tray of Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies from Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Girl Scout Cookie
Peanut Butter Sandwich girl scout cookies are seen in Sioux City in 2016.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Sugar Shack
Claudia Hessa, owner of The Sugar Shack Bakery, holds up the winning cookie chosen to represent Iowa in a 2015 Food Network Magazine competition.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Fried Oreos
Christy Weed prepares fried Oreos at Frydaze in Le Mars, Iowa in 2015.
Justin Wan , Sioux City Journal
2015 NAIA cookies
Centerplate chef Rodney Mongan holds up a plate of Hillbilly Bars made from a recipe contributed by the University of Rio Grande -- the 2015 competition winner.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Christmas cookies
A variety of cookies are exchanged at Kim Hansen's annual Christmas block party. Hansen and her husband, Keith, have been hosting the party at their Morningside home for years.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
Trick-or-Treat cookies
Raj Bishwokarma and his sister, Joy, display their creations at the Betty Strong Encounter Center's "Trick-or-Treat" cookie decorating event in 2014.
Greg Forbes, Sioux City Journal
ArtSplash cookies
Anne Marie Ortmann, 4, of Sioux City, decorates a cookie in the Kids Art Zone at the 2014 ArtSplash.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Lavish Confections
Lavish Confections' Kim Ibanez said cookies may be pretty -- but they also need to taste good as well.
Earl Horlyk, Sioux City Journal
2014 NAIA cookie winners
Centerplate chef Rodney Mongan eats one of College of St. Mary's brown sugar oatmeal cookie Monday, March 17, 2014, in the Centerplate kitchens at the Sioux City Convention Center. The cookie was judged the best in the Journal's NAIA Div. II team cookie contest.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
2014 Girl Scout cookies
A Cranberry Citrus Crisp is shown Monday, Feb. 24, 2014 in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Super Bowl cookies
Cookies and dip were among Jennifer Bethke's Super Bowl Sunday foods in 2014.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Jail Christmas meal
CBM cook Rhonda Schutt stacks cookies in a kitchen at Woodbury County's Prairie Hills corrections facility in rural Sioux City on Dec. 16, 2013. The workers prepare meals for the Woodbury County Jail.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Cookie spider
Kylie Oetken, 2, of Hinton, Iowa licks frosting from her cookie spider during the activities portion of the Knee High Naturalists program at Hillview Recreation Area in Hinton, Iowa on Nov. 20, 2013.
Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal
Hey, Good Cookies!
A chocolate chip cookie is shown Thursday, June 13, 2013, at Hey, Good Cookies! in Spirit Lake, Iowa.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Piece of Cake
Cookies are among the offerings at Sioux City's Piece of Cake.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
2013 NAIA cookie winners
Centerplate chef Rod Mongan samples a Comet Chocolate Chipper cookie in the kitchens at the Sioux City Convention Center in 2013.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Papusas
Bakery items such as cookies and other pastries are shown at Salvadoran restaurant California Papusas and Bakery in 2013.
Laura Wehde, Sioux City Journal
BC Bakery & Cafe
Little Red Schoolhouse cookies await decoration at BC Bakery & Cafe in downtown Battle Creek, Iowa in 2012.
Tim Gallagher, Sioux City Journal
Chocolate chip cookie cake
This chocolate chip cookie cake was a "Final Four" member of the Journal's NAIA recipe challenge in 2012. The recipe came from Corban University.
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
Mud on Main
Muffins and cookies complement the coffees at Mud on Main in Aurelia, Iowa, in this 2012 photo.
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
Hy-Vee cookies
Several dozen cookies await pick-up at the Hy-Vee Bakery, located within Hy-Vee Food Store on Hamilton Boulevard in 2011.
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
Advent calendar cookie
An advent cookie calendar is shown Monday, Nov. 7, 2011, at Sugar Shack bakery in Sioux City.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Sunkist Bakery
Bob Kolar takes fresh baked cookies out of the oven at Sunkist Bakery on Friday, August 5, 2011.
Journal photo by Jim Lee
NAIA cookie contest 2011
Sioux City Convention Center cook Christy Hubbart plates a batch of soft & chewy oatmeal chocolate chip cookies at the convention center Tuesday, March 15, 2011. The cookies were made from a recipe entered by Concordia University basketball player Kai Schmidt.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
Basketball cookie
A sugar cookie designed in the shape of a basketball is shown.
Amy Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
VanderMeer Bakery
Dorothy Nitzschke of VanderMeer Bakery in Le Mars, Iowa, on Nov. 4, 2010, shows the various steps for putting icing on a cookie or a cake
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
Flower cookie bouquet
Claudia Hessa of Sugar Shack Bakery in Sioux City demonstrates how she makes a flower cookie bouquet in this 2010 photo.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Interbake Foods
Cookies are made at Interbake Foods in North Sioux City on Feb. 27, 2006.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal file
