Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Brad Lee Bergstrom, 54, Sioux City; Enedina Gonzalez Delgadillo, 41, Sioux City

Trent Allan Taylor, 52, Sergeant Bluff; Laura Lynn Salinas, 46, Sergeant Bluff

Leonard Ray Ramirez Jr., 25, Sioux City; Deja Dominique Fumbanks, 26, Sioux City

Carson Wentzel Strom, 24, Sioux City; Emily Sue Buckholtz, 23, Sioux City

Brett Michael Washburn, 36, Sioux City; Miranda Elaine Edwards, 44, Sioux City

Joseph Lee Swenson, 24, Onawa, Iowa; Shelby Faith Stanfield, 24, Onawa

Christopher Robin Reynolds, 22, Sioux City; Shannon Rai Hennessey, 23, Sioux City

