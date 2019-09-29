{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Shane Robert Rol, 27, Dakota City; Elizabeth Nan Rossiter, 26, Dakota City

Kipp Joseph Muellerleile, 26, Sioux Falls; Brooke Meredith Baird, 25, Sioux Falls

Devin Scott Wynn, 26, Sioux City; Teddi Ann Jolin, 24, Sioux City

Jared Joseph Lohrman, 21, Sergeant Bluff; Stefani Marie Kimber, 19, Sergeant Bluff

Aaron Reed Boisen, 23, Sioux City; Courtney Elizabeth Schulte, 23, Sioux City

John Wayne Street Jr., 48, Sioux City; Lisa Ann Vander Haag, 50, Sioux City

Daniel Luna, 22, Sioux City; Ciana Lianne Messerschmidt, 20, Waterbury, Nebraska

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Steven Tyler Pierce, 26, South Sioux City; Andrea Taylor Bland, 23, South Sioux City

Thomas Michael Rickert, 29, Omaha; Jamie Lynn Ellis, 32, Omaha

Johann Harm Ottersberg Jr., 46, Sioux City; Melani Lacap Smith, 41, Sioux City

Chad William Maaske, 40, Jefferson, South Dakota; Amber Lynn Horn, 32, Jefferson

Nicholas Royce Epps, 26, Kingsley, Iowa; Victoria Miranda Miller, 21, Kingsley

Benjie Ugene Bernard, 38, Sioux City; Heather Lynn Wilson, 35, Sioux City

Christopher James Hanson, 35, Sioux City; Joshua Daniel Eden, 31, Sioux City

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments