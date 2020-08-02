You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
2020-08-02

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Clayton James Bengford, 25, Sioux City; Breanne Elizabeth Hankins, 24, Sioux City

Rodolfo Moralez Muniz Jr., 47, Sioux City; Adriana Gonzalez Morales, 44, Sioux City

Eric Lee Hueschen, 40, Sioux City; Julie Renee Vollink, 41, Sioux City

John Richard Martinez, 19, South Sioux City; Brittany Ann Middleton, 25, Davenport, Iowa

Bernard Gene Hair, 75, Anthon, Iowa; Jeanette Marlene Hammond, 75, Lawton, Iowa

Matthew Samuel Lewis Mann, 37, Hinton, Iowa; Kayla Marie Schmidt, 27, Hinton

Austin Thomas Weber, 23, Homer, Nebraska; Shalyn LaMae Wheeler, 24, Homer

Brian Alan Nickum, 43, Sioux City; Elizabeth Louise Themm, 42, Sioux City

Daniel James Moore, 39, Sioux City; Kristi Beth Clark, 41, Sioux City

Jeremy John Gross, 24, Sioux City; Kira Sue Maas, 23, Sioux City

Cory Raymond Ruth, 36, Sioux City; Molli Ross Byrne, 31, Sioux City

Robert Lee Moriston, 40, Cherokee, Iowa; Taresa Lee Burns, 24, Cherokee

Zachary Michael Veatch, 21, Sioux City; Jenna Breann Jones, 22, Sioux City

Cyris Richard Twiford, 22, Sloan, Iowa; Miranda Rae Gatz, 22, Sloan

Jonathan Michael Gray, 23, Sioux City; Bethany Jean Dillon, 20, Sioux City

Jesse Dean Kraft, 31, Sioux City; Taira Kae Schoonover, 35, Sioux City

Carlos Ivan Navarrete Becerra, 36, Sioux City; Mana Gloria Hernandez Mendoza, 36, Sioux City

Tyler David Banks, 25, Westfield, Iowa; Devynn Diane Petersen, 27, Westfield

Kevin Raul Tiu Ajpacaja, 27, Sioux City; Ana Maria Naveja, 33, Sioux City

Mark Allan Akerberg, 36, Sioux City; Lauren Ashley Borchers, 28, Sioux City

Angelo Joseph Hernandez, 22, Sioux City; Roni Lynn Satyshur, 31, Sioux City

Randall Dean Carrell, 61, Sioux City; Rita Marie Whitmore, 55, Sioux City

Food (and drink) photos published in the Journal in 2020

