Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Corey Allen Parry, 30, Sioux City; Sierra Renee Kramper, 25, Sioux City

Michael David Henry, 34, Sioux City; Kelli Angela Roseland, 43, Sioux City

Jonathan Gamaliel Tzaj, 25, Sioux City; Imelda Lee Aguilar, 20, Sioux City

Jamie Ray von Hagel, 38, Hawarden, Iowa; Brooke Lindsay Hagen, 37, Sioux City

Calvin Coolidge Royal III, 25, Sioux City; Jill Elizabeth Canavan, 41, Ogden, Iowa

Tyler Micheal Lynam, 23, Sioux City; Rebecca Joy Nobis, 19, Ames, Iowa

