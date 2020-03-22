Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Corey Allen Parry, 30, Sioux City; Sierra Renee Kramper, 25, Sioux City
Michael David Henry, 34, Sioux City; Kelli Angela Roseland, 43, Sioux City
Jonathan Gamaliel Tzaj, 25, Sioux City; Imelda Lee Aguilar, 20, Sioux City
Jamie Ray von Hagel, 38, Hawarden, Iowa; Brooke Lindsay Hagen, 37, Sioux City
Calvin Coolidge Royal III, 25, Sioux City; Jill Elizabeth Canavan, 41, Ogden, Iowa
Tyler Micheal Lynam, 23, Sioux City; Rebecca Joy Nobis, 19, Ames, Iowa
