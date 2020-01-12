Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Todd Alan Schmidt, 51, Sioux City; Ann Margaret Felix, 52, Sioux City
Michael Tran, 26, Sioux City; Anastasia Sergeevna Fedorova, 22, Sioux City
Devon Averil Taggert, 26, Akron, Iowa; Brandy Kay Holz, 33, Akron
Brett Daniel Ericksen, 49, Sioux City; Penny Marie Muckey, 43, Sioux City
Ahmed Abduleh Sheikh Mohamoud, 25, Sioux City; Marian Muse Issa, 27, Sioux City
