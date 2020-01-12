You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Todd Alan Schmidt, 51, Sioux City; Ann Margaret Felix, 52, Sioux City

Michael Tran, 26, Sioux City; Anastasia Sergeevna Fedorova, 22, Sioux City

Devon Averil Taggert, 26, Akron, Iowa; Brandy Kay Holz, 33, Akron

Brett Daniel Ericksen, 49, Sioux City; Penny Marie Muckey, 43, Sioux City

Ahmed Abduleh Sheikh Mohamoud, 25, Sioux City; Marian Muse Issa, 27, Sioux City

