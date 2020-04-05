Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Kerson Sinem, 21, Sioux City; Chanet Hans, 22, Sioux City
Cortney Lee Ann VanderSchaaf, 43, Sioux City; Jody Lorene Mitchell, 44, Sioux City
Chase Alan Lillibridge, 24, Sioux City; Megan Shae Grandorff, 32, Sioux City
Austin Thomas Rich, 24, Sioux City; Rachael Nicole Steinhoff, 24, Salix, Iowa
Ezra Christian Luse, 23, Sioux City; Cadi Renee Jones, 20, Sioux City
Clayton Stephen Tucker Milner, 38, Sioux City; Shannon Elizabeth Claxton, 32, Sioux City
Jesus Adrian Cendejas, 27, Sioux City; Elisabeth Jane Andersen, 24, Dakota City
Waylon Renae Goodwin, 39, Sioux City; Tabatha Jean Houck, 29, Sioux City
Ryan Andrew Molyneux, 45, Sioux City; Melissa Marie Wetterhan, 39, Sioux City
Dayton Scott Tyndall, 31, South Sioux City; Sandy Rodriguez, 41, South Sioux City
Jason Eugene Powers, 31, Sioux City; Serena Kahleen Priddy, 42, Sioux City
Hunter Thomas Oberbroeckling, 24, Dakota Dunes; Margeaux DeLaine Anderson, 22, Dakota Dunes
Roger Eugene Heath, 47, Iowa; Amber Dawn Hogan, 37, Iowa
Brian Lee Kahler, 25, Nebraska; Ciera Nicole Johns, 22, South Sioux City
Tiffany Ann Mackie, 26, Sioux City; Candas Marie Biggerstaff, 35, Sioux City
Matthew Luke Connot, 27, Sioux City; Eva Marlene Houchins, 36, Sioux City
Oscar Guillermo Gomez, 27, Sioux City; Bobbi Lee Elva Medina, 37, Sioux City
Tamera Daniell Munson, 20, Sioux City; Candle Kay Maxwell, 20, Sioux City
