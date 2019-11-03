Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Oscar Jeffrey Castro-Alvarez, 25, Sioux City; Alejandra Aldana, 21, Sioux City

Ismael Ramos Rodriguez, 26, Sioux City; Ryana Kathrene Suarez, 31, Sioux City

Luis Alberto Jasso, 27, Sioux City; Fernando Washington Soares, 27, Sioux City

Jessica Ann Nutz, 37, Sioux City; Chegenny Iriarte Estedez, 43, Sioux City

