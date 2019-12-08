You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Rustin Patrick Cox, 37, Kingsley, Iowa; Danielle Ann Groepper, 24, Kingsley

Hung Viet Truong, 49, Sioux City; Nguyen Thi Nguyen, 54, Sioux City

Logan Lee Jurgensmeier, 23, Winside, Nebraska; Alexandra Pearl Vondrak, 21, Winside

[Read more marriage licenses issued this month.]

Christopher Michael Anderson, 46, Sioux City; Chauntee Marie Vergith, 35, Sioux City

Richard Eugene Thomas, 53, Sioux City; Selena Rosa Cruz, 21, Sioux City

Raymond Anthony Torres, 49, Sergeant Bluff; Adriana Rojas Vargas, 39, Sergeant Bluff

