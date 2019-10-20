Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Christopher Allen King, 28, South Sioux City; Kayla Marie Scofield, 29, South Sioux City
Paige Joleene Nelson, 24, Sioux City; Tara Marie Knudsen, 22, Sioux City
Nolan Harrison Grant, 29, Vermillion, South Dakota; Saundra Whitney Madeline Wilch-Tweten, 33, Vermillion
Samuel Deon Dotson, 23, Sioux City; Nereyda Campos-Malvaez, 22, Sioux City
Benjamin David Strub, 29, Sioux City; Kelsea Luree Peatrowsky, 27, Sioux City
Kristopher Jo Sweatt, 24, Sioux City; Ashley Ranae Erickson, 23, Sioux City
Filemon Hermosillo Villegas, 71, Sioux City; Alicia Mercado Acencio, 58, Sioux City
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
J. McAllister, 29, Sergeant Bluff; K. Leaders, 28, Iowa
Da Ro Son, 21, Sioux City; Thi Hong Nhu Thach, 22, Sioux City
Harry Edgar Parrish, 67, Sioux City; Brenda Kay Rich, 54, Sioux City
Hunter Lee Fedders, 23, Sioux City; Megan Lynn Kroese, 22, Sioux City
Kevin Michael Carlson, 23, Waconia, Minnesota; Kortney Kay Hedlund, 32, Waconia
Michael Walter Lenz, 29, Iowa; Jessica Elizabeth Peterson, 30, Hinton, Iowa
Christian Michael Clarke, 19, Sioux City; Sabrina Alexis Taylor, 18, Sioux City
Matthew Allen Mead, 36, Oto, Iowa; Amanda Katherine Petersen, 36, Iowa
First courthouse
Courthouse construction
Courthouse construction
Courthouse drawing
Courthouse dome
'Western Architect'
'Western Architect'
Courthouse and City Hall
Woodbury County Courthouse
Courthouse interior
Light fixtures
Courthouse mail chute
Courthouse security
Courthouse elevators
Courtroom repairs
Courthouse terra cotta
Courthouse terra cotta
Election Watch Party
Courthouse repair
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse architecture
Courthouse exterior
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.