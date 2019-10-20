{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Christopher Allen King, 28, South Sioux City; Kayla Marie Scofield, 29, South Sioux City

Paige Joleene Nelson, 24, Sioux City; Tara Marie Knudsen, 22, Sioux City

Nolan Harrison Grant, 29, Vermillion, South Dakota; Saundra Whitney Madeline Wilch-Tweten, 33, Vermillion

Samuel Deon Dotson, 23, Sioux City; Nereyda Campos-Malvaez, 22, Sioux City

Benjamin David Strub, 29, Sioux City; Kelsea Luree Peatrowsky, 27, Sioux City

Kristopher Jo Sweatt, 24, Sioux City; Ashley Ranae Erickson, 23, Sioux City

Filemon Hermosillo Villegas, 71, Sioux City; Alicia Mercado Acencio, 58, Sioux City

[Read more marriage licenses issued this month in Woodbury County.]

J. McAllister, 29, Sergeant Bluff; K. Leaders, 28, Iowa

Da Ro Son, 21, Sioux City; Thi Hong Nhu Thach, 22, Sioux City

Harry Edgar Parrish, 67, Sioux City; Brenda Kay Rich, 54, Sioux City

Hunter Lee Fedders, 23, Sioux City; Megan Lynn Kroese, 22, Sioux City

Kevin Michael Carlson, 23, Waconia, Minnesota; Kortney Kay Hedlund, 32, Waconia

Michael Walter Lenz, 29, Iowa; Jessica Elizabeth Peterson, 30, Hinton, Iowa

Christian Michael Clarke, 19, Sioux City; Sabrina Alexis Taylor, 18, Sioux City

Matthew Allen Mead, 36, Oto, Iowa; Amanda Katherine Petersen, 36, Iowa

