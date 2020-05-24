Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Spencer Ronald Pomeranz, 24, Roseville, Minnesota; Laure Elizabethy Patterson, 22, Roseville
Tracy Lee Peterson, 30, Sioux City; Brittany Nichole Lapora, 26, Sioux City
Anthony James Keokenchanh, 23, Sergeant Bluff; Gabriela Monique Medina, 24, Sergeant Bluff
Adam James Herfel, 29, Sioux City; Kayla Ann Sextro, 28, Sioux City
Andrew John Peter, 29, Sioux City; Britanny Mae Hedson, 29, Sioux City
Zachary Lee Twillman, 24, Sioux City; Mallory Sue Guffy, 23, Sioux City
Oscar Enrique Castaneda, 24, Sioux City; Susana Gonzalez Padron, 25, Sioux City
Michael Harris, 46, Sioux City; Marqueva Weilundai Price, 44, Sioux City
Jose Angel Cancino-Cisneros, 27, Sioux City; Susana Soto Munoz, 21, Sioux City
Kyle John Hoffman, 32, Sioux City; Rheanne Meixing Haws, 28, Sioux City
Adrian Bryant Key, 20, Sioux City; Jaidyn Kelley Jean Martin, 19, Sioux City
Seth Ryan Small, 27, Sioux City; Brittney Rose Fickett, 22, Sioux City
Gordon Everett Ingebritson, 76, Bronson, Iowa; Cynthia Renee Jensen, 60, Bronson
Jerry's Pizza
Jerry's Pizza
Marto Brewing
Marto Brewing
Bootleggers
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
Powwow Food
Food Sharkeys Pizzeria & Grill
Food Sharkys Pizzeria & Grill
Book Club Recipe
Hard Rock Wine Bar
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Bob Roe's
Bob Roe
Bodega 401
Bodega 401
Food Snack
Food Snack
Election pizza
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizzas
Junkyard Pub 'n Grub
Buffalo Alice jumbo pizza
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Casey's General Store in Merrill
El Fredo Pizza
El Fredo Pizza
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.