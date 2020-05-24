You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Spencer Ronald Pomeranz, 24, Roseville, Minnesota; Laure Elizabethy Patterson, 22, Roseville

Tracy Lee Peterson, 30, Sioux City; Brittany Nichole Lapora, 26, Sioux City

Anthony James Keokenchanh, 23, Sergeant Bluff; Gabriela Monique Medina, 24, Sergeant Bluff

Adam James Herfel, 29, Sioux City; Kayla Ann Sextro, 28, Sioux City

Andrew John Peter, 29, Sioux City; Britanny Mae Hedson, 29, Sioux City

Zachary Lee Twillman, 24, Sioux City; Mallory Sue Guffy, 23, Sioux City

Oscar Enrique Castaneda, 24, Sioux City; Susana Gonzalez Padron, 25, Sioux City

Michael Harris, 46, Sioux City; Marqueva Weilundai Price, 44, Sioux City

Jose Angel Cancino-Cisneros, 27, Sioux City; Susana Soto Munoz, 21, Sioux City

Kyle John Hoffman, 32, Sioux City; Rheanne Meixing Haws, 28, Sioux City

Adrian Bryant Key, 20, Sioux City; Jaidyn Kelley Jean Martin, 19, Sioux City

Seth Ryan Small, 27, Sioux City; Brittney Rose Fickett, 22, Sioux City

Gordon Everett Ingebritson, 76, Bronson, Iowa; Cynthia Renee Jensen, 60, Bronson

