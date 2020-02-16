You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Luis Enrique Montes de Oca Becerra, 22, Sioux City; Maria Ines Baca Magana, 19, Sioux City

Matthew John Newman, 37, Sergeant Bluff; Cara Rae Wood, 36, Sergeant Bluff

Diego Alexis De la Cruz Vasquez, 21, Sioux City; Kristen Ann Brown, 23, Sioux City

Timothy Allan Sundling, 46, Sioux City; Stephanie Rae Anderson, 49, Sioux City

Thomas Lee Bottger, 30, North Sioux City; Gloria Ann-Marie Steckelberg, 25, North Sioux City

Adrian Gomez, 24, Sioux City; Eugenia Vianey Virgen-Contreras, 22, South Sioux City

Dylan Lee Dalton, 25, Galva, Iowa; Kelsi Marie Pry, 27, Galva

Latest Woodbury County court report
