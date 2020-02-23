Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
John Bernardo Flores, 59, Sioux City; Martha Aide Jimenez Baltazar, 46, Sioux City
Gabriel Ryan Kleinberg, 43, Sioux City; Lebrea Renee Iverson, 42, Sioux City
Kevin William Lussier, 49, Sioux City; Jenny Marie Anderson, 42, Sioux City
John Harvey Deming, 33, Sioux City; Tina May Bellis, 34, Sioux City
Juan Lee Sumarrow Spiller, 47, Sioux City; Izzlee Francis Mothershead, 42, Sioux City
Preston Drewno Parker, 37, Sioux City; Debra Ann Schenkel, 36, Sioux City
Sean Matthew Brown, 46, Sioux City; Cody Cathleen Lugar, 44, Cherokee, Iowa
Michael Joseph Nichols, 27, Iowa; Keisha Lorraine Eickholt, 25, Iowa
Roger Noel Dickson, 47, Sioux City; Michelle Lynn Towner, 43, Sioux City
