Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

John Bernardo Flores, 59, Sioux City; Martha Aide Jimenez Baltazar, 46, Sioux City

Gabriel Ryan Kleinberg, 43, Sioux City; Lebrea Renee Iverson, 42, Sioux City

Kevin William Lussier, 49, Sioux City; Jenny Marie Anderson, 42, Sioux City

John Harvey Deming, 33, Sioux City; Tina May Bellis, 34, Sioux City

Juan Lee Sumarrow Spiller, 47, Sioux City; Izzlee Francis Mothershead, 42, Sioux City

Preston Drewno Parker, 37, Sioux City; Debra Ann Schenkel, 36, Sioux City

Sean Matthew Brown, 46, Sioux City; Cody Cathleen Lugar, 44, Cherokee, Iowa

Michael Joseph Nichols, 27, Iowa; Keisha Lorraine Eickholt, 25, Iowa

Roger Noel Dickson, 47, Sioux City; Michelle Lynn Towner, 43, Sioux City

