Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Robert William Green, 74, Sioux City; Carla Jean Weitzel, 67, Newell, Iowa
Roberto Anthony Rodriguez, 50, Sioux City; Helen Catherine Borjesson, 51, Sweden
Ryan Patrick Bliven, 25, Denver; Kimberly Elizabeth Ohrlund, 26, Denver
Brian Gene DeWolf, 43, Sioux City; Tiffany Lorriane Mills, 38, Sioux City
Kerry Patrick Hombs, 56, Iowa; Kimberly Kristina Kenther, 51, Sergeant Bluff
David Ruben Volkmann, 64, Sioux City; Diana Renee Dandurand, 61, Iowa
Michael John Le Sieur, 37, Quincy, Illinois; Stephanie Ann Frevert, 49, Quincy
Bootleggers, which operated in the former McCarthy & Bailey's space in Sioux City, closed in 2019 after only a few months in operation.
Rebos closed in Sioux City in 2019.
Pinky's Ice Cream & Hot Dogs, 2928 Gordon Dr., opened and closed in 2019.
Pita Pit, 2927 Hamilton Blvd., permanently closed on July 31.
From left, Gud n Free chef Eric Schroll and co-owner Mike Orlando put finishing touches to the allergy-free food in a Journal file photo. The restaurant at 3120 Floyd Blvd. closed in 2018.
Lisa Hinkle and Kent Frohock show off some of the massive sandwiches from Hamilton Bar & Grill, which closed after less than a year of operation.
Chef Don Shriver works at Krause's Main Street Burgers in Hinton, Iowa. The restaurant closed in 2018.
Michael Klatt shows off food items at McCarthy & Bailey's Irish Pub, which closed in 2018.
George's Hot Dog Shoppe is shown at 1419 Hamilton Blvd. in a June 2016 file photo. The shop later closed.
An employee dishes up ice cream for customers at Cold Stone Creamery in Sioux City in a 2011 photo. The shop at
1921 Hamilton Blvd. closed Sunday, Aug. 24, 2018.
Aaron Sailer holds a tray of donuts at Sprinkles Donut & Coffee Shop in Sioux City. The shop closed in 2018.
Steve Margeas holds a coney dog at his Coney Island restaurant in downtown Sioux City in 2010. The hot dog restaurant, which had been in his family since 1918, closed after 99 years of business.
Patrons study the menu at Tanner's Bar & Grill in Sioux City on Jan. 13, 2017, the first day of business. The restaurant closed in 2018.
A barbecued Reuben sandwich and a rack of ribs are shown at Sns BBQ in Le Mars in 2017, the year the restaurant closed.
Owner Tiffany Parsons is pictured at the former Daily Grind in Sioux City in 2016. The eatery closed the following year.
Crazy Bob's BBQ in Sioux City closed in 2017.
Pamela Lang, right, of Little Chicago Deli & Grill, serves customer Brody Whalen, left, of Sioux City, at the restaurant in November 2013. The restaurant closed in 2017.
In a February 2011 file photo, Ray Hoffmann is shown in Luciano's, the Italian restaurant he and his wife, Kathleen, operated in Sioux City's Historic Fourth District. The establishment closed in 2016.
Elie's South of the Border, 1951 Leech Ave, closed in late 2014.
The former Carlos O'Kelly's at Sunnybrook Plaza is shown. The Mexican restaurant chain closed in March 2014.
Robert Ford shows off Thanksgiving food in 2012 at Red Bones Cafe, which closed in the subsequent years.
The exterior of South Sioux City's China Super Buffet is shown in 2011. The restaurant closed in 2014.
Mac Behrs Sports Bar, losed in May 2014. 1201 Fourth St, c
Applebee's Neighborhood Bar and Grill at 1700 Hamilton Blvd. closed in January 2014.
The Black Bear Diner at 5030 Sergeant Road in Lakeport Commons closed in October 2013.
The Five Guys at Lakeport Commons in Sioux City is shown after it opened in 2009. The windows were boarded up after the burger joint abruptly closed in 2013.
Bev's on the River, shown above along the Missouri River in Sioux City, was replaced by Crave restaurant at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Maid-Rite, 2509 Hamilton Blvd., closed in December 2011.
The former Black Bear Diner at 2301 Hamilton Blvd. is shown in July 2012.
The former Eldon's restaurant at
3322 Singing Hills Blvd. is shown in a file photo.
Ending a successful 33-year run, Ted Herbold sold his Theo's Steakhouse & Lounge in 2009.
Luigi Turletti in the former Botticelli bar on Nov. 13, 2004.
Owners Adam and Alyssa Feigus stand in the kitchen of the former Bluestem restaurant in Sioux City.
Damaris Norman-Sutton is shown with a hot beef sandwich at her former restaurant.
Derek and Sue Lochner, owners/operators of the former House of Q restaurant in Sioux City, show off a sandwich in 2011.
Chef Jerry Norman puts an almond crust on salmon filets in the kitchen of the former Max's Restuarant at the Southern Hills Mall in December 1999.
Jeff and Chris Smurthwaite, owners of the former Windy City Pizzeria, show off a couple of pizzas.
Former vendors in the food court at Southern Hills Mall are shown.
Spaghetti Depot located in KD Station.
The former Green Gables Restaurant operated at
1800 Pierce St. in Sioux City.
Arcadia Restaurant was located at Pierce and 14th streets in Sioux City.
Sign at entrance to Casa Grande.
Little King in Sioux City.
Toller Drug's Starlight Room
A worker stands by the buffet at the Normandy restaurant in this image taken in January of 1974.
Danny's Restaurant, 2910 Military Road, was operated for many years by Danny Baker. An early morning fire on Dec. 3, 1968, resulted in severe damage to the building.
Country Kitchen was located at 620 S. Lewis Blvd. This image was used by the advertising department at KTIV and was taken in the mid-1970s.
Undated image taken inside the Paddock in South Sioux City.
The Half Moon Inn was located at 714 S. Lewis Blvd. This image is from the early 1950s.
Little King in Sioux City.
Bishop Cafeteria, also known as Bishop's, was located on the first floor of the Commerce Building at the southeast corner of Sixth and Nebraska streets until the 1980s when the business moved to the Southern Hills Mall. This photo was taken in the late 1940s.
The Biltmore Motel and Restaurant was located at 5900 Gordon Dr. This image was used for advertising on KTIV and was taken in the mid-1970s. The Biltmore dates back to the 1950s.
Undated photo taken in the kitchen at Casa Grande.
Anna Mae’s Town Club was located next to Holman Maytag in Sioux City.
Jerry's Pizza
Mike Foister prepares a pizza at Jerry Pizza's Morningside Avenue location on July 25. The family business, started by Foister's parents in 1959, celebrated its 60th anniversary.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Jerry's Pizza
A pepperoni pizza is seen at the Jerry's Pizza location on Morningside Avenue on July 25.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Marto Brewing
From left, Joshua McKernan and Paco Fierro make a thin crust Neapolitan pizza at Marto Brewing Company.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Marto Brewing
Made with capicola, soppessata and a house Italian sausage, Marto Brewing Co.'s Marto's Meats pizza lives up to its name.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Bootleggers
The Tequila Sunrise pizza is just one of the offering at Bootleggers, a restaurant located at the former McCarthy & Bailey's location.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
Jestin Van Maanen checks the progress of a coal-fired pizza at P's Pizza House in Dakota Dunes. Fully cooking a pizza at a temperature of 700 degrees in less than three minutes, P's currently has a coal fired Margherita and Bomber pizza on its menu.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
The coal-fired pizza oven is shown at P's Pizza House in Dakota Dunes. In addition to coal fired pizzas, P's also make more traditional pizzas like the Pepperoni Cream Cheese, Buffalo and Chicken Alfredo.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Powwow Food
Indian Pizza Bites, made with fry bread bites, pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni, was created by Willy Bass, a Ho-Chunk Inc. training coordinator.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Food Sharkeys Pizzeria & Grill
Sharky's Pizzeria & Grill general manager Jim Symons Sr., right, adds pepperoni to a pepperoni and pork sausage pizza while his son and restaurant owner Jim Symons Jr. watches.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Food Sharkys Pizzeria & Grill
Jim Symons Sr. slices up a pepperoni and pork sausage pizza inside the kitchen of Sharky's Pizzeria and Grill. Featuring a wide assortment of food items on its menu, Sharky's Pizzeria & Grill is located next to Sharky's Pub, which is own by Symons' wife Tammy Symons.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Book Club Recipe
MaryCae Madden of Sioux City, unveils her spaghetti pizza during a book club potluck at the South Sioux City Public Library in 2017. A book club regular, Madden loves to create crowd-pleasing dishes.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Hard Rock Wine Bar
A scampi flatbread pizza can be a perfect "finger food" when paired with wine, according to The Wine Bar's Kevin Sassano.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Arianna Hines makes a pepperoni pizza at 1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria in 2017. The pizzeria's make 10 and 14-inch pies. A gluten-free crust is also available by request.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria's Tyler Hansen put a pizza inside a custom-built Neapolitan brick oven. The oven reaches 1,000 degrees and cooks the pie in around two minutes.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Bob Roe's
A pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza at Bob Roe's Point After.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Bob Roe
Bob Roe serves himself a slice of pepperoni, hamburger and green olive pizza, his favorite at Bob Roe's Point After.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Bodega 401
Made with peppers, tomatoes, red onions mushrooms and arugula, Bodega 401's "Bad Hunter" pizza provides a healthier take on typical bar food.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Bodega 401
Lead cook Patrick Everett sprinkles fresh arugula to a "Bad Hunter" pizza at Bodega 401.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Food Snack
Corrinna Lenort, registered dietitian at Hy-Vee, applies pizza sauce as she demonstrates the process of making a bite-sized cauliflower crust pizza in Sioux City.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Food Snack
A bite-sized cauliflower crust pizza is seen at Hy-Vee in Sioux City.
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal
Election pizza
On election day 2016, the Journal staff got pizza (a newsroom election tradition), then spread out around the area or parked at phones to await results. By the way -- there is no "official" Journal pizza. We've have from several vendors and all have their fans and detractors.
Bruce Miller
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken owner Mike Shelburg prepares a large Boss pizza at his restaurant in South Sioux City on Friday, July 31, 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken owner Mike Shelburg prepares a Chicken Queso Crunch pizza at his restaurant in South Sioux City on Friday, July 31, 2015.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizzas
Danielle Benoit of Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizza prepares a pizza in the kitchen of the American Legion Wasmer Post 241 in Le Mars, Iowa in January 2014.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Junkyard Pub 'n Grub
Garbage pizza at the Junkyard Pub 'n Grub in Hinton, pictured Thursday, August 7, 2014.
Jim Lee, Sioux City Journal
Buffalo Alice jumbo pizza
Bartender Alex O'Neill holds up a jumbo-sized pizza in the kitchen of Buffalo Alice in 2014. It's expected to be a big seller during the Super Bowl.
Ally Karsyn
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Workers prepare pizzas at the Pizza Ranch restaurant on Floyd Boulevard.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Sioux City Pizza Ranch co-owner Jarrod DeGeorgia arranges pizzas for customers in 2013.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Mark Dobbins, a Sioux City Papa Murphy's franchisee, makes a goat cheese and fennel sausage pizza at his Gordon Drive store in 2013.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
A Papa Murphy's fennel sausage and sundried tomato pizza with added spinach is one of the Primo line tested in Sioux City in 2013.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Casey's General Store in Merrill
Jan Lawrence tosses dough for a pizza at Casey's General Store in Merrill, Iowa in 2011.
Journal photo by Tim Gallagher
El Fredo Pizza
El Fredo Pizza owner John Lennon holds a "works" pizza in 2010.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
El Fredo Pizza
A "works" pizza at El Fredo Pizza in Sioux City in 2010.
Journal photo by Tim Hynds
