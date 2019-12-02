You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Robert William Green, 74, Sioux City; Carla Jean Weitzel, 67, Newell, Iowa

Roberto Anthony Rodriguez, 50, Sioux City; Helen Catherine Borjesson, 51, Sweden

Ryan Patrick Bliven, 25, Denver; Kimberly Elizabeth Ohrlund, 26, Denver

Brian Gene DeWolf, 43, Sioux City; Tiffany Lorriane Mills, 38, Sioux City

Kerry Patrick Hombs, 56, Iowa; Kimberly Kristina Kenther, 51, Sergeant Bluff

David Ruben Volkmann, 64, Sioux City; Diana Renee Dandurand, 61, Iowa

Michael John Le Sieur, 37, Quincy, Illinois; Stephanie Ann Frevert, 49, Quincy

