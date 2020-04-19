You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Edgardo Rodriguez, 22, Moville, Iowa; Megan Ellen Craig, 21, Moville

Joel Donald Kounkel, 26, Sioux City; Caitlin Marie Casey, 28, Sioux City

Clayton Michael Lillie, 34, Sioux City; Cherry Danelle Thompson, 33, Sioux City

Joe Vidale Madison Jr., 42, Sioux City; Kendra Jo Davis, 38, Sioux City

Joshua Dean Welborn, 25, Sioux City; Alyssa Louise Reed, 22, Sioux City

Steven Allen Schwedler Jr., 38, Sioux City; Destyni Ann Littsen, 28, Sioux City

