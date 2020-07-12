Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

The Eskimo Pie, America's first chocolate covered ice cream bar, was invented by Christian Nelson in Onawa, Iowa, in 1920. Originally called the "I-Scream Bar," the name changed when Nelson and chocolate maker Russell C. Stover joined to market the ice cream bar. Eskimo Pie artifacts, including photos of Russell Stover, left, and Merle Cutler are shown at the Monona County Historical Museum in Onawa, Iowa, in this May 2012 photo.
Henry Wallace grew up in Adair County in Iowa and helped develop the first commercial hybrid seed at Pioneer See in Des Moines. In 1993 President Franklin Roosevelt appointed Wallace as secretary of agriculture. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Secretary of Agriculture Henry A. Wallace, right, broadcast from the White House in Washington on March 8, 1940, in celebration of the seventh anniversary of the inception of the New Deal farm programs. Of the programs, the president said, "We stopped asking agriculture to pay the bill for industry's high tariff."
David Armbruster served at the first University of Iowa swimming coach for more than 30 years. In 1934, Armbruster developed the swimming stroke he called "butterfly" in which a swimmer brought their arms forward over the water in a breaststroke. In combination with the dolphin fishtail kick created by swimmer Jack Sieg, butterfly arms with two dolphin kicks became the fourth stroke for swimming competitions.
Michael Phelps swims to victory in the men's 200-meter butterfly final at the U.S. Olympic trials in 2012.
John V. Atanasoff invented the first electronic digital computer in the 1930s while attending Iowa State College. His special-purpose machine has come to be called the Atanasoff–Berry Computer, shown in a May 1942 file photo.
Here's a look at some surprising history from the Hawkeye State. Which of these did you know about?
1 of 5
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
The Eskimo Pie, America's first chocolate covered ice cream bar, was invented by Christian Nelson in Onawa, Iowa, in 1920. Originally called the "I-Scream Bar," the name changed when Nelson and chocolate maker Russell C. Stover joined to market the ice cream bar. Eskimo Pie artifacts, including photos of Russell Stover, left, and Merle Cutler are shown at the Monona County Historical Museum in Onawa, Iowa, in this May 2012 photo.
Associated Press
Henry Wallace grew up in Adair County in Iowa and helped develop the first commercial hybrid seed at Pioneer See in Des Moines. In 1993 President Franklin Roosevelt appointed Wallace as secretary of agriculture. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Secretary of Agriculture Henry A. Wallace, right, broadcast from the White House in Washington on March 8, 1940, in celebration of the seventh anniversary of the inception of the New Deal farm programs. Of the programs, the president said, "We stopped asking agriculture to pay the bill for industry's high tariff."
Mark Humphrey, Associated Press
David Armbruster served at the first University of Iowa swimming coach for more than 30 years. In 1934, Armbruster developed the swimming stroke he called "butterfly" in which a swimmer brought their arms forward over the water in a breaststroke. In combination with the dolphin fishtail kick created by swimmer Jack Sieg, butterfly arms with two dolphin kicks became the fourth stroke for swimming competitions.
Michael Phelps swims to victory in the men's 200-meter butterfly final at the U.S. Olympic trials in 2012.
Rebecca Blackwell
George Nissen, born in Blairston, Iowa, was a gymnast and inventor who developed the modern trampoline in 1930.
United States' Logan Dooley performs during the men's trampoline qualification at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2016. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
AP Photo/Frederick News-Post
John V. Atanasoff invented the first electronic digital computer in the 1930s while attending Iowa State College. His special-purpose machine has come to be called the Atanasoff–Berry Computer, shown in a May 1942 file photo.