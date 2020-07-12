You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Victor Ulysses Fuentes, 32, Sioux City; Juliana Rose Hodgins, 24, Sioux City

Joshua Michael Stevens, 44, Sioux City; Ashley Nicole Yanney, 37, Sioux City

Jared Nathaniel Bade, 23, Iowa; Michal Wenas Widjaja, 21, Iowa

Kasey Allen Trudeau, 30, Sioux City; Candace Nichole Harper, 26, Sioux City

Timothy Aaron Berg, 43, Sioux City; Erika Lynn Murren, 27, Sioux City

Fredrick John Nunes, 35, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Lexie Rose Blachnik, 27, Sioux City

Brandon William Scott Sewalson, 36, Sioux City; Taylor Marie Kreider, 31, Sioux City

Cody Dean Hawkins, 31, Sioux City; Kathryn Takara Alt, 26, Sioux City

Justice Chaske Wabashaw, 26, Sioux City; Victoria Lee Ham, 23, Sioux City

Johnny Allan Nash Jr., 28, Sioux City; Morgen Elizabeth Bennett, 27, Sioux City

Riley Joseph Walsh, 24, Salix, Iowa; Jessica Lynn Smith, 25, Salix

Shane Anthony Uhl, 33, Sioux City; Meghan Elizabeth Sterling, 39, Sioux City

