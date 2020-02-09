You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
View Comments

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Neill Joseph Kronner, 39, Sioux City; Jacalyn Lynn Maggio, 35, Sioux City

Delfino Olvera Hernandez, 32, Sioux City; Gloria De La Torre Venegas, 34, Sioux City

Christian James Keck, 21, Sioux City; Jessica Renae Holverson, 22, Sioux City

Simon Coly, 29, Sioux City; Clara Wynne Macfarlane, 24, Sioux City

Anthony Robert Wheatley, 34, Sioux City; Michaela Kristine Anderson, 33, Sioux City

Aaron Joseph Book, 29, Hinton, Iowa; Sara Marie Sterling, 25, Hinton

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Jim Franke resigns as Hard Rock GM
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News