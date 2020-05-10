Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

×
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Taylor Breanne Muth, 18, Sergeant Bluff; Emily Rose Pies, 21, Sergeant Bluff
Alan Lee Lewis, 67, Sioux City; Kathy Lou Kirchner, 70, Sioux City
Emery Bearcomesout Jr., 31, Sioux City; Leatrice Rochelle Baker, 32, Sioux City
Jose Luis Gaal Rondon, 23, Sioux City; Haley Eleanor Hines, 22, Sioux City
Phillip Delane Hinds, 33, Sioux City; Dawn Diane Webster, 34, Sioux City
Quinn Taylor Groff, 24, Council Bluffs; Alexandra Kay George, 22, Sioux City
Dale Glenn Murray, 44, Kingsley, Iowa; Katty Leonila Ospina Vargas, 30, Bogota, Colombia
Gage Edward Luse, 30, Nebraska; Vanessa Rae Bohr, 30, Nebraska
Bart Knighton Tucker, 34, Sioux City; Stephanie Lynn Suarez, 47, Sioux City
Joseph Blake Child, 28, Sioux City; Daniel Kenneth Harris, 26, Sioux City
