Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Taylor Breanne Muth, 18, Sergeant Bluff; Emily Rose Pies, 21, Sergeant Bluff

Alan Lee Lewis, 67, Sioux City; Kathy Lou Kirchner, 70, Sioux City

Emery Bearcomesout Jr., 31, Sioux City; Leatrice Rochelle Baker, 32, Sioux City

Jose Luis Gaal Rondon, 23, Sioux City; Haley Eleanor Hines, 22, Sioux City

Phillip Delane Hinds, 33, Sioux City; Dawn Diane Webster, 34, Sioux City

Quinn Taylor Groff, 24, Council Bluffs; Alexandra Kay George, 22, Sioux City

Dale Glenn Murray, 44, Kingsley, Iowa; Katty Leonila Ospina Vargas, 30, Bogota, Colombia

Gage Edward Luse, 30, Nebraska; Vanessa Rae Bohr, 30, Nebraska

Bart Knighton Tucker, 34, Sioux City; Stephanie Lynn Suarez, 47, Sioux City

Joseph Blake Child, 28, Sioux City; Daniel Kenneth Harris, 26, Sioux City

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Tags

