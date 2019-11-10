You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Elmer Alfredo Maeda Rosa, 35, Sioux City; Gladis Maribel Blanco, 38, Sioux City

Michel Martin Rohner, 37, Sioux City; Dillon Charles Beckmann, 26, Sioux City

Paul William Thomas, 45, Sioux City; Danielle Ryan Morris, 24, Sioux City

Zachary Michael Schulte, 25, Pittsburgh; Ellen Mary Hammel, 25, Pittsburgh

Alan Kaye, 59, Sioux City; Amy Anne Reinert, 58, Sioux City

Eric Royce Ekler, 27, Sioux City; Sarah Elizabeth Holman, 32, Sioux City

Jesse Douglas DeLong, 38, Battle Creek, Iowa; Jennifer Dawn Wells-Shafer, 38, Battle Creek

Telson Narian Inos, 27, Sioux City; Tamery Winter Jesse, 23, Sioux City

