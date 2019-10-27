{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Joshua David Widman, 36, Sioux City; Kristel Rachael Nelson, 35, Sioux City

Apolonio Montanes Alejandri, 51, Sioux City; Rosa Maria Juarez Rodriguez, 27, Sioux City

Michael Dennis Riordan, 56, Sioux City; Tracy Colleen Knapp, 53, Sioux City

Dustin Ryan Black, 27, Lynch, Nebraska; Rachel Rae DeWitt, 24, Lynch

Michael Allan Stewart, 36, Sioux City; Mallorie Irene Bohlke, 21, Sioux City

Emilio Escobar, 27, San Marcos, Texas; Griselda Oliveros, 23, Sioux City

Delmer Kirby Goettsch, 25, Holstein, Iowa; Alexis Madeline Boyle, 24, Holstein

