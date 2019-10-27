The Fourth Street Mall -- an experimental pedestrian mall between Nebraska and Pierce streets -- is shown on Oct. 16, 1970. The mall, sponsored by the Siouxland Council on Arts and Sciences, was part of Siouxland Arts Festival '70.
From left: Briar Cliff students Dan Henrich, Monica (Kuennen) Burrows, Bill Borrows and Sue Claeys ride a tandem bicycle outside Alverno Hall in the loop. Bill Burrows, one of the first male students to enroll in Briar Cliff 50 years ago, and Kuennen met at the Sioux City school and later married. This picture was used in a 1970 Briar Cliff admissions brochure.
A rendering for the Brandeis department store proposed in the 1970s for downtown Sioux City is shown above. The land at Fourth and Jackson streets was cleared and a hole dug in preparation for construction, but the project later fell by the wayside. It's among a handful of high-profile projects in Sioux City over the years that never materialized.
Work takes place over Interstate 29 for the new approach to the new Siouxland Veterans Memorial Bridge in August 1979 in Sioux City. The $28 million bridge opened in 1981. The new bridge replaced the old Combination Bridge which was demolished after 85 years of service.
Fred Tinker, general manager of Big Soo Terminal, 4101 Harbor Drive, is silhouetted agaisnt a barge of molasses being unloaded on the riverfront in 1970. Mr. Tinker, who is cochairman of the Chamber of Commerce Waterways Committee, was one of the Port of Sioux City's most active supporters.
The harbor of the Sioux City marina, which lies on a tract of land between the Isabella Street exit on Interstate 29 and the Combination Bridge, was completed in the fall of 1969. The City of Sioux City will have the responsibility of operating, maintaining and developing the marina which has a capacity for 450 boats. The city paid $115,000 and the Army Corps of Engineers paid $40,000 toward the project.
Senftner Volkswagen, located in the Mary Treglia urban renewal area, is shown in this Aug. 8, 1970, photo. Construction by W.A. Klinger on this building, and several other projects in Sioux City, was stalled due to an iron workers strike.
Steel grating has replaced the original wooden planks and railroad tracks on the floor of Sioux City's Combination Bridge shown in this February 1971 photo. The bridge was so named because it originally carried a combination of traffic -- trains, horses and buggies and pedestrians.