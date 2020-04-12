You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Jeremy Allen Steward, 40, Sioux City; Sara Lynn Staber, 39, Sioux City

Timothy Boyd Shuck, 39, Sioux City; Kaira Mercedes Francis, 19, Sioux City

Travis Jordon Small, 32, Sioux City; Cassandra Joy Loeffler, 27, Sioux City

Travis Lynn Murdock, 41, Sioux City; Elizabeth Trophine Olson, 31, Rock Rapids, Iowa

Daniel Ross Shelton, 32, Sioux City; Sarah Louise Schaunaman, 30, Sioux City

