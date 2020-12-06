Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Aaron Jeffrey Zyzda, 29, Sioux City; Morgan May Knuppel, 30, Sioux City
Brandon Eric Lofland, 27, Sioux City; Morgan Leigh Steele, 25, Sioux City
Christopher Paul Martin, 28, Sioux City; Amy Elizabeth Strub, 27, Sioux City
Nicholas John Knuth, 23, Urbandale, Iowa; Karina Sanchez, 23, Sioux City
Daniel Finson Jones, 20, George, Iowa; Teny Lewi, 23, George
Benjamin Rutledge Corzette, 38, Sioux City; Amanda Pearl Ash, 42, Sioux City
Andrew Angkel, 34, Sioux City; Machinisa Joseph, 32, Sioux City
Byron Rolando Carrillo Ixtus, 29, Sioux City; Brenda Leticia Mendez Mendez, 28, Sioux City
Hector Rene Virola Mejia, 32, Sioux City; Elvira Azucena Morales Arriaga, 23, Sioux City
J Patrick Kranz, 26, Sioux City; Brenna Katharyn Twait, 18, Sioux City
