Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Aaron Jeffrey Zyzda, 29, Sioux City; Morgan May Knuppel, 30, Sioux City

Brandon Eric Lofland, 27, Sioux City; Morgan Leigh Steele, 25, Sioux City

Christopher Paul Martin, 28, Sioux City; Amy Elizabeth Strub, 27, Sioux City

Nicholas John Knuth, 23, Urbandale, Iowa; Karina Sanchez, 23, Sioux City

Daniel Finson Jones, 20, George, Iowa; Teny Lewi, 23, George

Benjamin Rutledge Corzette, 38, Sioux City; Amanda Pearl Ash, 42, Sioux City

Andrew Angkel, 34, Sioux City; Machinisa Joseph, 32, Sioux City

Byron Rolando Carrillo Ixtus, 29, Sioux City; Brenda Leticia Mendez Mendez, 28, Sioux City

Hector Rene Virola Mejia, 32, Sioux City; Elvira Azucena Morales Arriaga, 23, Sioux City

J Patrick Kranz, 26, Sioux City; Brenna Katharyn Twait, 18, Sioux City

