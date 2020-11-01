Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Derek Steven Janssen, 30, Lincoln, Nebraska; Ceara Cheyanne Corden, 29, Lincoln
Sebastian Robles, 23, Sioux City; Franzisha Foerster, 22, Sioux City
Trevor Michael Perera, 34, Sioux City; Angela Marie Muell, 42, Sioux City
James Matthew Wright, 27, Moville, Iowa; Morgan Ann Mehrer, 27, Moville
QuiSean Marcel Quincy Ingram, 24, Sioux City; LaCoyata Lynn Fourkiller, 23, Sioux City
Joshua John McDanel, 30, Sergeant Bluff; Emily Christine Riedy, 29, Sergeant Bluff
Dominic Robert Macias, 24, Sioux City; Ruby Arlene Beacom, 25, Sioux City
Moses San Nicolas, 40, Sioux City; Lori Ann Lego, 33, Sioux City
Roger Wayne Ward, 47, Sloan, Iowa; Sonja Alice Stilts, 50, Sloan
Darin Dean Vansickle, 27, Iowa; Jill Renae Oatman, 25, Iowa
Which of these chains would you like to see in Sioux City?
Waffle House
Dave & Buster's
LongHorn Steakhouse
TGI Fridays
Five Guys
The Cheesecake Factory
Denny's
Dunkin' Donuts
Jack in the Box
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers
Bojangles’ Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits
Zaxby's
Wawa
Whataburger
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.