Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Derek Steven Janssen, 30, Lincoln, Nebraska; Ceara Cheyanne Corden, 29, Lincoln

Sebastian Robles, 23, Sioux City; Franzisha Foerster, 22, Sioux City

Trevor Michael Perera, 34, Sioux City; Angela Marie Muell, 42, Sioux City

James Matthew Wright, 27, Moville, Iowa; Morgan Ann Mehrer, 27, Moville

QuiSean Marcel Quincy Ingram, 24, Sioux City; LaCoyata Lynn Fourkiller, 23, Sioux City

Joshua John McDanel, 30, Sergeant Bluff; Emily Christine Riedy, 29, Sergeant Bluff

Dominic Robert Macias, 24, Sioux City; Ruby Arlene Beacom, 25, Sioux City

Moses San Nicolas, 40, Sioux City; Lori Ann Lego, 33, Sioux City

Roger Wayne Ward, 47, Sloan, Iowa; Sonja Alice Stilts, 50, Sloan

Darin Dean Vansickle, 27, Iowa; Jill Renae Oatman, 25, Iowa

