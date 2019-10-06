Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Rulin Vincent Pederson, 27, North Sioux City; Gabrielle Frances French, 25, North Sioux City

Chad Austin Porter, 28, Sioux City; Ashley Irene Marks, 29, Sioux City

Tanner Dean Treglia, 22, Sioux City; Samantha Jean Lambing, 22, Sioux City

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Local news

Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Lukas John Forsling, 23, Sioux City; Abby Grace Taylor, 23, Sioux City

Emigdio Becerra Jr., 28, Sioux City; Alissa Renee Rath, 27, Sioux City

Michael Thomas Hegarty, 27, Sioux City; Jeremy Andrew Flanders, 31, Sioux City

Taylor Lee Sheeks, 25, Primghar, Iowa; Alisyn Michele Kallsen, 24, Primghar

Jared Mikel Jones, 30, Kingsley, Iowa; Brooke Renee Vaske, 24, Kingsley

R. Patterson, 57, Salix, Iowa; R. Mize, 53, Moville, Iowa

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments