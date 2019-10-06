Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Rulin Vincent Pederson, 27, North Sioux City; Gabrielle Frances French, 25, North Sioux City
Chad Austin Porter, 28, Sioux City; Ashley Irene Marks, 29, Sioux City
Tanner Dean Treglia, 22, Sioux City; Samantha Jean Lambing, 22, Sioux City
Lukas John Forsling, 23, Sioux City; Abby Grace Taylor, 23, Sioux City
Emigdio Becerra Jr., 28, Sioux City; Alissa Renee Rath, 27, Sioux City
Michael Thomas Hegarty, 27, Sioux City; Jeremy Andrew Flanders, 31, Sioux City
Taylor Lee Sheeks, 25, Primghar, Iowa; Alisyn Michele Kallsen, 24, Primghar
Jared Mikel Jones, 30, Kingsley, Iowa; Brooke Renee Vaske, 24, Kingsley
R. Patterson, 57, Salix, Iowa; R. Mize, 53, Moville, Iowa
