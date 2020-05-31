You are the owner of this article.
Marriage licenses recently issued in Woodbury County
Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Blake Christian McCauley, 25, Sergeant Bluff; Megan Elizabeth Vander Molen, 26, Sergeant Bluff

Robert John Beach-Pattison, 23, Sioux Falls; Courtney Jayne Schafer, 23, Sioux Falls

Collin Andrew Rollmann, 21, Sergeant Bluff; Echo Elizabeth Picotte, 23, Iowa

Brady Loren Diveley, 25, North Sioux City; Nicole Lindy Rasmussen, 25, Dakota Dunes

Dwayne Devon Cassell, 44, Sioux City; Ruthinia Roshonda Dotson, 49, Sioux City

Joshua Matthew Westendorf, 25, Sioux City; Kristina Elizabeth VanHoutan, 25, Sioux City

Thomas Michael Landkamer, 26, Sioux City; Emilea May Hill, 22, Sioux City

Chase Holden Eickholt, 23, Sioux City; Katie Rose Schultz, 23, Sioux City

Wyatt Joseph Tremayne, 23, North Bend, Nebraska; Kourtney Ann Harris, 23, North Bend

Tate Arthur Pottorff, 43, Sergeant Bluff; Brandie Sue Halterman, 43, Sergeant Bluff

Matthew Claire Welte, 35, Danbury, Iowa; Kalli Kristine Weber, 25, Danbury

Oscar Caballero, 28, Sioux City; Adriana Valdez-Melchor, 34, Sioux City

