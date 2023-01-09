 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Jeremias Recinos Jiataz, 31, Sioux City; Herendida Marisela Montesdeoca Ramirez, 36, Sioux City

Darren Gregory Stoub, 51, Sioux City; Mary Patricia Dodds, 45, Sioux City

Lily Marie Banks, 19, Iowa; Samuel Lee Roder, 20, Iowa

