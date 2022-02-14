Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Johnny Lee Kirchner, 33, Sioux City; Nicole Lynn Harden, 26, Sioux City
Jonathon Goss Patrick, 27, Sioux City; Serena Marie Faber, 25, Sioux City
Wade Roy Dreeszen, 50, Sioux City; Michelle Renee Larche, 52, Sioux City
Carlos Hugo Morales Martin, 32, Sioux City; Maria Del Rosario Morales Chavez, 25, Sioux City
Tracy Wayne Rogers, 61, Sioux City; Karen Ann Ehlers, 51, Sioux City
Derek Clifford James Morgan, 25, Walthill, Nebraska; Payten Christine Follett, 22, Walthill
