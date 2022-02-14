 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Johnny Lee Kirchner, 33, Sioux City; Nicole Lynn Harden, 26, Sioux City

Jonathon Goss Patrick, 27, Sioux City; Serena Marie Faber, 25, Sioux City

Wade Roy Dreeszen, 50, Sioux City; Michelle Renee Larche, 52, Sioux City

Carlos Hugo Morales Martin, 32, Sioux City; Maria Del Rosario Morales Chavez, 25, Sioux City

Tracy Wayne Rogers, 61, Sioux City; Karen Ann Ehlers, 51, Sioux City

Derek Clifford James Morgan, 25, Walthill, Nebraska; Payten Christine Follett, 22, Walthill

