Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Rogelio Alvizo-Ascencio, 66, Sioux City; Julia Lopez-Munoz, 63, Sioux City

Anson Tim, 36, Sioux City; Lesly Hesa, 33, Sioux City

Zachery Ryan Sexton, 26, Jefferson, South Dakota; Lindsey Ann Wichers, 25, Jefferson

Michael Anthony Weissel, 25, Sioux City; Yajaira Reyes-Sanchez, 23, Sioux City

Michael Anthony Smith, 27, Sioux City; Amanda Rose Zachow, 33, Sioux City

Christopher Allen Price, 35, Sioux City; Brandee Lynn Johnson, 33, Sioux City

Andrew Joseph Staiert, 26, Sioux City; Leann Elizabeth Osten, 26, Sioux City

Phillip James Firestine, 37, Iowa; Katie Elizabeth Firestine, 35, Iowa

Sebastian Torrers-Lara, 19, Sioux City; Amanda Kay McKivergan, 18, Iowa

Felix Marciel Sininger, 54, Oak Island, North Carolina; Gina Marie Grego, 48, Oak Island

Brian Allen Duff, 23, Sioux City; Hannah Marie Schauer, 22, Sergeant Bluff

