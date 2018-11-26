Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Rogelio Alvizo-Ascencio, 66, Sioux City; Julia Lopez-Munoz, 63, Sioux City
Anson Tim, 36, Sioux City; Lesly Hesa, 33, Sioux City
Zachery Ryan Sexton, 26, Jefferson, South Dakota; Lindsey Ann Wichers, 25, Jefferson
Michael Anthony Weissel, 25, Sioux City; Yajaira Reyes-Sanchez, 23, Sioux City
Michael Anthony Smith, 27, Sioux City; Amanda Rose Zachow, 33, Sioux City
Christopher Allen Price, 35, Sioux City; Brandee Lynn Johnson, 33, Sioux City
Andrew Joseph Staiert, 26, Sioux City; Leann Elizabeth Osten, 26, Sioux City
Phillip James Firestine, 37, Iowa; Katie Elizabeth Firestine, 35, Iowa
Sebastian Torrers-Lara, 19, Sioux City; Amanda Kay McKivergan, 18, Iowa
Felix Marciel Sininger, 54, Oak Island, North Carolina; Gina Marie Grego, 48, Oak Island
Brian Allen Duff, 23, Sioux City; Hannah Marie Schauer, 22, Sergeant Bluff