Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Kevin Leroy Strom, 39, Sergeant Bluff; Rebecca Dianne Loveall Ricard, 40, Sergeant Bluff
Rebecca Carol Strand, 44, Elk Point, South Dakota; Heather Lee Davis, 40, Elk Point
Bilal Kadir Adam, 27, Sioux City; Fathya Arif Ahmed Abdelallahi, 23, Sioux City
Heather Lee Laumann, 37, Sioux City; Katie Linn Conrad, 38, Sioux City
Skyler James Beller, 24, Sioux City; Cassandra Ann Bracht, 27, Sioux City
Phillip Wesley Prather, 28, Sioux City; Theresa Mary Mueggenberg, 28, Sioux City
Kayleigh Colleen Barrett, 29, Sioux City; Brittany Ann Salvatori, 37, Sioux City
Austin Brian Lange, 24, Hartington, Nebraska; Christina Marie Stuerman, 24, Sioux City
Kyle Thomas Lierman, 31, Sergeant Bluff; Felicia Ann Zaber, 29, Sergeant Bluff
Keith Johnathan Russell, 24, Sioux City; Payton Lilly Johnson, 19, Sioux City
Eric Michael Vollmer, 39, Sioux City; Angelica Ann Alfredson, 40, Sioux City
Gustavo Abel Coll, 29, Correctionville, Iowa; Kelsey Rae Juelfs, 32, Correctionville
Benjamin Jun Sessions, 45, Sergeant Bluff; Jennifer Lynn Lepley, 38, Sergeant Bluff
Edgar Lozana Rodriguez, 24, Sioux City; Vania Valdovinos, 23, South Sioux City
Quinn Riley Keleher, 29, Ames, Iowa; Megan Marie Adams, 25, Ames
Howard Lawrence Kreisberg, 63, Sioux City; Christen Josephine Palumbo, 41, Sioux City