 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses
0 comments

Marriage licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Kyle Andrew Jernberg, 32, Sioux City; Stephanie Renee Simon, 34, Sioux City

Terrance James Shults, 41, Sioux City; Ashli Cindra Zeman, 34, Sioux City

Fletcher Dean Freese, 22, Sioux City; Abigail Whitney Bourassa, 21, Sioux City

0:57 The Most Common Money Fights Couples Have and How To Avoid Them

Fitson Hans, 27, Sioux City; Tug Timothy, 22, Sioux City

Drew Lee King, 38, Walthill, Nebraska; Tiffany Jo Ann Isbell, 38, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Dillon Robert Rosener, 23, Sioux City; Kaitlyn Mae Kastning, 20, Ponca, Nebraska

Dylan David McHugh, 44, Sioux City; Katie Ann Sohn, 30, Sioux City

Gage Lucan Chacon, 23, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Annabel Marie Dirksen, 21, Council Bluffs

Brittney Nicole Binder, 24, Sioux City; Amanda Rae Gran, 29, Sioux City

Devin Michael Dunn, 25, Cincinnati; Karissa Kay Fjeldheim, 22, Cincinnati

Robert Joseph Moughan, 71, Sioux City; Bridget Susan McGarry, 66, Sioux City

Luis Albert Rodriguez, 40, Sioux City; Iris Ivonne Espinoza-Guajardo, 37, Sioux City

Jorge Luis Rodriguez Madrigal, 30, South Sioux City; Natalie Alexander, 30, South Sioux City

Eric Christopher Hass, 42, Sioux City; Molly Anne Carter, 40, Sioux City

Sergio Matias Soto Gomez, 25, Sioux City; Valery Kilmita Chinchilla Garcia, 21, Sioux City

Jeffrey Allen Houts, 44, Sioux City; Stacy Meri Johnson, 43, Sioux City

Harry Robert Lundin, 30, Sioux City; Selena Mana Borrero, 22, Sioux City

Elijah Emmanuel Dirkx, 22, Sioux City; Morgan Roberta Todd, 22, Anthon, Iowa

Tyala Elisabeth Marsh, 20, Sioux City; Cheyenne Lynn Urban, 25, Sioux City

Douglas Allan Lehman, 68, Sioux City; Beth Anne Trucano, 64, Sioux City

Tyler David Smith, 29, Sioux City; Veronica Loza-Gomez, 26, Sioux City

Patrick Paul Wolf, 53, Everly, Iowa; Michele Lee McCreary, 52, Everly

Cody James Johnson, 22, Sioux City; Courtney Jean Murphy, 31, Sioux City

William Gregory Schneiders, 61, Sioux City; Miguel Angel Leon Boavita, 46, Sioux City

David Lee Mastbergen, 28, Sioux City; Makala Elizabeth Wooster, 26, Sioux City

Cody Edward Randall, 23, Anthon, Iowa; Allison Janeice Hoy, 21, Anthon

Michael Kolton James, 22, Sioux City; Elizabeth Ann Glade, 22, Sioux City

Brody James Spreng-Black, 29, Sioux City; Lacey Maxine Hasler, 28, Sioux City

Michael John Hammel, 30, Sergeant Bluff; Stephanie Lee Pappadackis, 31, Sioux City

Marlon Sergio Chaj Perez, 22, Sioux City; Martha Denise Magdaleno Gutierrez, 21, Sioux City

Blake Allen Hinrickson, 25, Hornick, Iowa; Kelsey Lynn Merryman, 22, Hornick

Adrian Ramirez, 23, Sioux City; Tiffany Rose Kruse, 34, Sioux City

Jordan Lee Miller, 30, Wausa, Nebraska; Julia Robin Mohr, 30, Wausa

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

More than a dozen killed in Italy cable car crash

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News