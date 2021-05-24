Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Kyle Andrew Jernberg, 32, Sioux City; Stephanie Renee Simon, 34, Sioux City
Terrance James Shults, 41, Sioux City; Ashli Cindra Zeman, 34, Sioux City
Fletcher Dean Freese, 22, Sioux City; Abigail Whitney Bourassa, 21, Sioux City
Fitson Hans, 27, Sioux City; Tug Timothy, 22, Sioux City
Drew Lee King, 38, Walthill, Nebraska; Tiffany Jo Ann Isbell, 38, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Dillon Robert Rosener, 23, Sioux City; Kaitlyn Mae Kastning, 20, Ponca, Nebraska
Dylan David McHugh, 44, Sioux City; Katie Ann Sohn, 30, Sioux City
Gage Lucan Chacon, 23, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Annabel Marie Dirksen, 21, Council Bluffs
Brittney Nicole Binder, 24, Sioux City; Amanda Rae Gran, 29, Sioux City
Devin Michael Dunn, 25, Cincinnati; Karissa Kay Fjeldheim, 22, Cincinnati
Robert Joseph Moughan, 71, Sioux City; Bridget Susan McGarry, 66, Sioux City
Luis Albert Rodriguez, 40, Sioux City; Iris Ivonne Espinoza-Guajardo, 37, Sioux City
Jorge Luis Rodriguez Madrigal, 30, South Sioux City; Natalie Alexander, 30, South Sioux City
Eric Christopher Hass, 42, Sioux City; Molly Anne Carter, 40, Sioux City
Sergio Matias Soto Gomez, 25, Sioux City; Valery Kilmita Chinchilla Garcia, 21, Sioux City
Jeffrey Allen Houts, 44, Sioux City; Stacy Meri Johnson, 43, Sioux City
Harry Robert Lundin, 30, Sioux City; Selena Mana Borrero, 22, Sioux City
Elijah Emmanuel Dirkx, 22, Sioux City; Morgan Roberta Todd, 22, Anthon, Iowa
Tyala Elisabeth Marsh, 20, Sioux City; Cheyenne Lynn Urban, 25, Sioux City
Douglas Allan Lehman, 68, Sioux City; Beth Anne Trucano, 64, Sioux City
Tyler David Smith, 29, Sioux City; Veronica Loza-Gomez, 26, Sioux City
Patrick Paul Wolf, 53, Everly, Iowa; Michele Lee McCreary, 52, Everly
Cody James Johnson, 22, Sioux City; Courtney Jean Murphy, 31, Sioux City
William Gregory Schneiders, 61, Sioux City; Miguel Angel Leon Boavita, 46, Sioux City
David Lee Mastbergen, 28, Sioux City; Makala Elizabeth Wooster, 26, Sioux City
Cody Edward Randall, 23, Anthon, Iowa; Allison Janeice Hoy, 21, Anthon
Michael Kolton James, 22, Sioux City; Elizabeth Ann Glade, 22, Sioux City
Brody James Spreng-Black, 29, Sioux City; Lacey Maxine Hasler, 28, Sioux City
Michael John Hammel, 30, Sergeant Bluff; Stephanie Lee Pappadackis, 31, Sioux City
Marlon Sergio Chaj Perez, 22, Sioux City; Martha Denise Magdaleno Gutierrez, 21, Sioux City
Blake Allen Hinrickson, 25, Hornick, Iowa; Kelsey Lynn Merryman, 22, Hornick
Adrian Ramirez, 23, Sioux City; Tiffany Rose Kruse, 34, Sioux City
Jordan Lee Miller, 30, Wausa, Nebraska; Julia Robin Mohr, 30, Wausa