Marriage licenses

Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Timothy DeWayne Masters, 29, Iowa; Aleia Dianne Nelson, 21, Iowa

Trenton Leon Harrison, 21, Sioux City; Elizabeth Ann Zimmer, 39, Sioux City

Sean Tommy Uhl, 25, Sioux City; Michaela Nicole Bremer, 24, Sioux City

Joseph Michael Ienn, 45, Sioux City; Stephanie Lynne Bolyard, 41, Sioux City

