Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

David Daniel Aragon Solares, 43, Sioux City; Amber Lynelle Lasley, 42, Sioux City

Rodolfo Eduardo Carreto Carreto, 23, Sioux City; Maricela Estherlinda Zacarias Marroquin, 29, Sioux City

Carter Jeffrey Matousek, 27, Sioux City; Breanna Marie Streeter, 26, Sioux City

