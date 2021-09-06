 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses
0 Comments

Marriage licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Christian Robert Joseph Castillo, 29, Dakota City; Samantha Lynn Morey, 26, South Sioux City

Henry Allen Moltrer, 27, Pierson, Iowa; Melanie Elaine Goulette, 23, Pierson

0:57 The Most Common Money Fights Couples Have and How To Avoid Them

Spencer Alan Jans, 24, Sioux City; Carly Rose Boulware, 24, Sioux City

Travis Mark Hoffart, 30, Sioux City; Rachel Katherine Everett, 32, Sioux City

Manuel Enrique Rodriguez Serna, 30, Worthington, Minnesota; Silvia Roxana Perez, 39, Sioux City

Trung Nhat Nguyen, 24, Sioux City; Thy Dinh Bao Le, 31, Sioux City

Michael Desmond Mogensen, 28, Sioux City; Brittany Linn Poss, 31, Sioux City

Robert John Klein, 39, Sioux City; Rebekah Louise Speight, 40, Sioux City

Jose Javier Ruiz Garces, 44, Marathon, Iowa; Maria Beatriz Estrada Guzman, 25, Marathon

Corry Lynn Berens, 36, Sioux City; Melates Salcedo Alberts, 52, Sioux City

Eric Wesley Dial, 23, Sioux City; Raquel Elizabeth Mean Scott, 32, Sioux City

Francisco Javier Barajas, 27, Hinton, Iowa; Madison Leigh Wieck, 27, Hinton

Milton Gabriel Divas Carias, 34, Sioux City; Peruta Jennifer Barrios, 31, Sioux City

Shiv Kumar, 24, Sergeant Bluff; Maritza Munoz, 25, Sergeant Bluff

Austin Jay Lane, 27, Sioux City; Kirstin Paige Barringer, 26, Sioux City

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Morningside defeats Concordia football

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News