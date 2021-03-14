 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses
View Comments

Marriage licenses

{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Javier Andrade Garcia, 23, Sioux City; SanJuana Sanchez Palmillas, 28, Sioux City

Camrin Reed Bell, 28, Washington, Iowa; Taylor Jane Oakley, 27, Sioux City

Randy James York, 27, Correctionville, Iowa; Katie Lynn Urwiler, 29, Correctionville

Timothy Michael Coulter, 34, Sioux City; Vanessa Roman, 32, Sioux City

Ronald Lee Simmons Jr., 49, Sioux City; Rebecca Sue Condon, 47, Sioux City

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Brutal Doodles artwork at Grandview Park

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News