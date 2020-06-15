Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Daniel Henry Jons, 46, Sioux City; Jennifer Lynn Devillier, 46, Sioux City
Jacob Michael Hall, 21, Whiting, Iowa; Mykenzie Nicole Whitney, 20, Salix, Iowa
Cody Micheal Muckey, 22, Sioux City; Sylvia Karen Duerksen, 22, Sioux City
Trey Michael LaGois, 22, Hinton, Iowa; Amanda Joy Van Kekerix, 23, Hinton
Wayne Barry Smith, 74, Elkhorn, Nebraska; Margaret Mary Wurth, 68, Sioux City
David Brian Board, 33, Sioux City; Jessica Ann Uhlenkamp, 32, Sioux City
Jordon Michael Graves, 26, Sioux City; Halie Lynn Hoch, 26, Sioux City
Daniel Patrick Garcia, 32, Sioux City; Kara Kay Kistner, 32, Sioux City
Kyle Thomas Johnson, 23, Sioux City; Emily Marie Cooper, 18, Sioux City
Holden Charles Sjogren, 24, Brandon, South Dakota; Sarah Jeannette Jesse, 23, Dakota Dunes
Lucas John Farrington, 23, Rockwell City, Iowa; Riley Hanna Custer, 22, Gilbert, Arizona
Ryan Leigh Dunkel, 35, Hinton; Paige Kay Versluis, 24, Hinton
Timothy Lee Carter, 55, Sergeant Bluff; Penny Denise Hamilton, 59, Sioux City
Christopher Allen Wentz, 35, Sioux City; Michelle Lee Henshaw, 33, Sioux City
Brett Brandon Lias, 42, Sioux City; Dona Jean Kass, 36, Sioux City
Brian Clifford Law, 38, Sergeant Bluff; Chelsie Marie Sigaty, 28, Sergeant Bluff
