Marriage licenses
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Daniel Henry Jons, 46, Sioux City; Jennifer Lynn Devillier, 46, Sioux City

Jacob Michael Hall, 21, Whiting, Iowa; Mykenzie Nicole Whitney, 20, Salix, Iowa

Cody Micheal Muckey, 22, Sioux City; Sylvia Karen Duerksen, 22, Sioux City

Trey Michael LaGois, 22, Hinton, Iowa; Amanda Joy Van Kekerix, 23, Hinton

Wayne Barry Smith, 74, Elkhorn, Nebraska; Margaret Mary Wurth, 68, Sioux City

David Brian Board, 33, Sioux City; Jessica Ann Uhlenkamp, 32, Sioux City

Jordon Michael Graves, 26, Sioux City; Halie Lynn Hoch, 26, Sioux City

Daniel Patrick Garcia, 32, Sioux City; Kara Kay Kistner, 32, Sioux City

Kyle Thomas Johnson, 23, Sioux City; Emily Marie Cooper, 18, Sioux City

Holden Charles Sjogren, 24, Brandon, South Dakota; Sarah Jeannette Jesse, 23, Dakota Dunes

Lucas John Farrington, 23, Rockwell City, Iowa; Riley Hanna Custer, 22, Gilbert, Arizona

Ryan Leigh Dunkel, 35, Hinton; Paige Kay Versluis, 24, Hinton

Timothy Lee Carter, 55, Sergeant Bluff; Penny Denise Hamilton, 59, Sioux City

Christopher Allen Wentz, 35, Sioux City; Michelle Lee Henshaw, 33, Sioux City

Brett Brandon Lias, 42, Sioux City; Dona Jean Kass, 36, Sioux City

Brian Clifford Law, 38, Sergeant Bluff; Chelsie Marie Sigaty, 28, Sergeant Bluff

