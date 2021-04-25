Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
David William Hoferer, 50, Sioux City; Clarissa Andres Barrenechea, 40, Sioux City
William Roy Hanna, 63, Sioux City; Christiane Ristau, 54, Sioux City
Timothy Scott Seaman, 61, Sioux City; Debra Kathryn Heddinger, 61, Sioux City
Victor David Delcid, 30, South Sioux City; Bertha Alicia Perez-Iniguez, 29, South Sioux City
Taylor James Pace, 22, Moville, Iowa; Faith Christine Hopp, 22, Lawton, Iowa
Alex James Barkley, 29, Sioux City; Raven Marie McDaniel, 28, Sioux City
