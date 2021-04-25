 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marriage licenses
0 comments

Marriage licenses

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

David William Hoferer, 50, Sioux City; Clarissa Andres Barrenechea, 40, Sioux City

William Roy Hanna, 63, Sioux City; Christiane Ristau, 54, Sioux City

Timothy Scott Seaman, 61, Sioux City; Debra Kathryn Heddinger, 61, Sioux City

0:57 The Most Common Money Fights Couples Have and How To Avoid Them

Victor David Delcid, 30, South Sioux City; Bertha Alicia Perez-Iniguez, 29, South Sioux City

Taylor James Pace, 22, Moville, Iowa; Faith Christine Hopp, 22, Lawton, Iowa

Alex James Barkley, 29, Sioux City; Raven Marie McDaniel, 28, Sioux City

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Tolerance Week interview with Roberta Grossman

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News