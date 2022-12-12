Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
Gregory Stephen Silva, 56, Sioux City; Sherry Lee Kaip, 61, Sioux City
Alexis Anne Pierce, 25, Omaha; Emily Booke Hornsby, 22, Omaha
Raul Martinez Hernandez, 27, Sioux City; Paula Isabel Gutierrez-Montufar, 21, Sioux City
Caleb William Stanley, 20, Sioux City; Lauren Kay Ebert, 19, Brookings, South Dakota
Jason Michael McCallister, 42, Sioux City; Valerie Lynn Williams, 45, Sioux City
