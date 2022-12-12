 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

Gregory Stephen Silva, 56, Sioux City; Sherry Lee Kaip, 61, Sioux City

Alexis Anne Pierce, 25, Omaha; Emily Booke Hornsby, 22, Omaha

Raul Martinez Hernandez, 27, Sioux City; Paula Isabel Gutierrez-Montufar, 21, Sioux City

Caleb William Stanley, 20, Sioux City; Lauren Kay Ebert, 19, Brookings, South Dakota

Jason Michael McCallister, 42, Sioux City; Valerie Lynn Williams, 45, Sioux City

