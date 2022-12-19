Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:
John Kristian Johnson, 45, Sergeant Bluff; Kalie Lorraine Putnam, 45, Sergeant Bluff
Peter Cole Timpe, 28, Sioux City; Jocevel Joy Aying Benanel, 27, Sioux City
Dawson David Dvorak, 24, Bronson, Iowa; Shayla Kay Ostrihonsky, 25, Bronson
Michael Duane Stowe, 57, Sioux City; Megan Gene Allen, 35, Sioux City
Joshua Alan Kalapp, 26, Sioux City; Macaia Raeanne Guleray, 22, Sioux City
