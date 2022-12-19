 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriage licenses

Marriage certificate - rings

Marriage licenses issued recently in Woodbury County:

John Kristian Johnson, 45, Sergeant Bluff; Kalie Lorraine Putnam, 45, Sergeant Bluff

Peter Cole Timpe, 28, Sioux City; Jocevel Joy Aying Benanel, 27, Sioux City

Dawson David Dvorak, 24, Bronson, Iowa; Shayla Kay Ostrihonsky, 25, Bronson

Michael Duane Stowe, 57, Sioux City; Megan Gene Allen, 35, Sioux City

Joshua Alan Kalapp, 26, Sioux City; Macaia Raeanne Guleray, 22, Sioux City

Tags

